Hannah Waddingham Looks Gorgeous While Celebrating 52nd Birthday With Boyfriend at ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere

Just hours before turning 52, Hannah Waddingham made a glamorous appearance at the highly anticipated premiere of “Ted Lasso” Season 4. The Emmy-winning actress wowed on the red carpet in a shimmering white-and-gold mini dress as she posed alongside her boyfriend, spine surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary, in one of the couple’s most high-profile outings together.

‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Reunited

It’s one of the most highly anticipated television returns, as “Ted Lasso” will return for Season 4 in August. To get ready for the big debut, the cast walked the red carpet for its premiere.

Waddingham, who turned 52 on July 28, walked the red carpet in a short white-and-gold dress, arm in arm with her boyfriend. She looked absolutely stunning, per usual.

Hannah stars as Rebecca Welton in the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy series. On the show, Rebecca is the owner of AFC Richmond. She brought on Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, to coach the team in the original series.

Now, after the show wrapped up after three seasons, “Ted Lasso” is back and Ted is facing a new challenge: coaching a second-division women’s soccer team, which was hinted at in the Season 3 finale.

Waddingham’s New Relationship

As far as Waddingham walking the red carpet with her boyfriend, the couple first sparked rumors back in March. At that time, they were pictured together at the Cheltenham Festival.

Hannah said at the time that she had found love with a “very handsome” man. They would later make their red carpet debut at the Variety Power of Women event in London in June.

Before this relationship with Beresford-Cleary, Waddingham dated Italian businessman Gianluca Cugnetto. The couple shares a daughter, but they split in 2016 when their daughter was two years old.

Needed Time to Heal

Waddingham opened up about her new relationship with Beresford-Cleary in an interview with Women’s Health UK in May 2026. She told the media outlet that it took her “eight years” to get over her breakup with Cugnetto.

Waddingham said, “I didn’t really have the space mentally or emotionally for that. I’ve hunkered down and focused on my girl and me. [But] now I’m ready to stick my head above the parapet a bit more … and it’s really lovely too, obviously, my relationship. But the best thing about it is, firstly, being happy and strong in myself.”

It’s unknown how long the couple have been dating or where they met. However, he is a consultant spine surgeon. He has “extensive experience in robotics and navigation in spinal surgery.”

Schedule Made Her ‘Picky’

Times have changed for the “Ted Lasso” star. Waddingham appeared on the “Table for Two” podcast back in October 2024. During that appearance, she said her love life was “dry,” and said her busy schedule made her “picky” about dating.

Hannah said, “I want a guy that scoops me up and goes, ‘I’ve got you, I don’t care if you’ve got your make-up on or not, I’m happy to lie in bed with you and have Marmite on toast and a glass of milk.’ And just be a lovely positive, charismatic soul. I’m 50, and I’m like, ‘Dude, if you are not going to step up, step off and be gone.”

It looks like she may have found that with Beresford-Cleary!