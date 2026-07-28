Jason Sudeikis’ Kids Look So Grown Up at ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere

Jason Sudeikis made the “Ted Lasso” season 4 premiere a family affair, giving fans a rare look at just how much his children have grown.

The actor attended the Monday, July 27, premiere alongside his son, Otis, 12, and daughter, Daisy, 9.

The trio posed together on the red carpet, where Sudeikis was photographed sweetly shielding his children’s eyes from the sun as cameras snapped away.

All About the Sweet Outing

The outing marked an uncommon public appearance for Otis and Daisy, whom Sudeikis shares with ex-partner Olivia Wilde.

For the event, Sudeikis wore a patterned shirt paired with a printed tie.

Daisy kept things casual in a denim jacket, while Otis smiled beside his dad wearing a white T-shirt.

Photos from the premiere quickly made the rounds online, with many fans commenting on how much the siblings have changed since they were last seen in public.

Some also couldn’t help but notice the family resemblance.

“They’re the perfect mix of him and Olivia,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Jason so cute…gorgeous kids.”

Others thought each child resembled a different parent.

“Daughter is his twin,” one fan shared, while another disagreed, writing, “Daisy looks exactly like her mom.”

One commenter even pointed out Daisy’s facial expression in one of the photos, joking, “That first picture Daisy is making such a Jason face lol.”

Another fan praised the former couple’s co-parenting, writing, “Lucky kids with two great parents who love them.”

Of course, plenty of viewers were simply amused to see Sudeikis outside the world of his Emmy-winning comedy.

“I’m always surprised when I see Jason Sudeikis in the wild not as Ted Lasso,” one fan joked.

Sudeikis Previously Talked About How Fatherhood Shaped the Role

The family outing comes after Sudeikis previously spoke about how becoming a father helped shape his portrayal of “Ted Lasso,” who spends much of the series balancing his coaching career with being separated from his young son, Henry.

During a 2023 interview with the “TODAY” show, Sudeikis said his own parenting experience naturally informed the role.

“It does help, yeah,” he said. “I’m not learning about parenting on Wikipedia. You know, be like, ‘OK, how’s empathy change your life, change your DNA?’ It’s method. I went full method. My training.”

He also explained that Ted’s relationship with his son becomes even more central to the story as the series continues.

“We were sort of sitting there, at least with Ted’s specific journey, of questioning, like, ‘Why am I here? Why are we still here?’” Sudeikis said.

“He’s still kind of investigating that, because he just spent six weeks with his kid in London and has to say goodbye.”

The actor acknowledged that many working parents can relate to that emotional balancing act.

“Sometimes when you work for a living and you leave, you have to compartmentalize that,” he explained. “Ted’s been able to do that to a certain degree, and put his family focus on his chosen family of the team and the people surrounding the team.”

For Sudeikis, those themes hit close to home because his own children were with him while filming in London.

“A big part of it is like, especially after having kids, is: Is the thing that you’re going to do worth the time, the energy?” he told TODAY.com. “Because the kids were in London with us, it wasn’t like Ted and his son. But you just want it to not be inconsequential, it’s got to be worth it.”