‘Doctor Who’ & ‘Casino Royale’ Actor Passes at 80 — Tributes Pour In

An actor known best for his appearance in the iconic British sci-fi series “Doctor Who” has passed away at the age of 80.

Tom Chadbon was born on February 27, 1946, in Luton, Bedfordshire, England. He passed away on Saturday, July 18 this year.

Chadbon played Duggan in the 1979 “Doctor Who” serial “City of Death.” He returned to the franchise seven years later to play Merdeen in the 1986 serial “The Trial of a Time Lord.”

Although news of Chadbon’s death is just beginning to circulate online (by Fantom Films and at Far Out, for example), it was actually first announced by his daughter, Felicity Hayles, on Tuesday, July 21.

Felicity took to her Instagram account to reveal the sad news of her father’s passing to the world.

Felicity Hayles Mourns Her ‘Beautiful, Witty and Wonderful Daddy’

Felicity Hayles’ post about the passing of her father, Tom Chadbon, features a photo of the actor in his role as Paul Foote in the 1974 British horror movie “The Beast Must Die.”

The caption on Hayles’ post reads, “My beautiful, witty and wonderful daddy, the best I could ever have wished for. His legacy lives on in his art and for that we are eternally grateful ❤️ 🕊️.”

It concludes with his lifespan, “🍃🪶27/2/1946 -18/7/2026🪶🍃.”

Tributes Poured in for Tom Chadbon

As news of Tom Chadbon’s passing began to circulate online, tributes to the actor began to pour in on social media — not least in the comments section of his daughter’s post.

One of Felicity Hayles’ followers wrote, “Love This pic of him ❤️ what a super man🫶🏻 so much love to you all 🩷.”

Another of her followers said, “oh I’m so sorry to hear that your Father died – sending love to you all 💖.”

Someone else on the post commented, “Heartbroken for all of you – you are all so much in my thoughts ❤️.”

On a different Instagram post by a “Doctor Who” fan, one individual commented, “R.I.P. Tom Chadbon he was a great actor, and Duggan was such an iconic character.”

Somebody else on the post noted, “Wonderful actor.”

“Rest in Piece, legend ❤️,” wrote another Instagram user.

Over on X, an X user commented, “city of death is the best episode of the entire tom baker run and chadbon’s performance as duggan is a really big part of why it’s so entertaining. rest in peace :(.”

Another person on the platform posted a picture of themselves with Chadbon and wrote, “Very sad to read of the passing Tom Chadbon. Lovely man. Iconic character. #tomchadbon #doctorwho.”

“Doctor Who” was, of course, only part of Tom Chadbon’s filmography.

Chadbon Had an Extensive Filmography

Beyond his roles in “Doctor Who,” Tom Chadbon enjoyed an extensive career on both the small and big screens.

Other notable television shows he appeared in include another sci-fi classic “Blake’s 7,” horror series “Tales of the Unexpected,” mystery series “The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes,” medical series “Casualty” and its spin-off “Holby City,” police procedural “The Bill,” mystery series “Midsomer Murders,” and sitcom “Peep Show.”

Movie-wise, Chadbon appeared in the likes of the aforementioned 1974 horror movie “The Beast Must Die,” the 1974 crime suspense film “Juggernaut,” Roman Polanski’s 1979 romantic drama “Tess,” 1985’s prison drama movie “Dance with a Stranger,” 1997’s crime rom-com “Shooting Fish,” and the 2006 James Bond movie “Casino Royale.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tom Chadbon at this upsetting time. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Tom Chadbon’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.