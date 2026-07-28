‘Obsession’ Star in Talks to Join Brendan Fraser in ‘The Mummy’ Reboot

Ancient Egypt is returning, and it’s bringing mummies, treasure, and iconic characters along with it. The action-adventure film “The Mummy” (1999), starring Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell, Rachel Weisz as Evelyn, and John Hannah as Johnathan Carnahan, was a massive box office success and rapidly became a classic that inspired two sequels. “The Mummy” still retains a significant following, and in November 2025, it was announced that “The Mummy” was set to return as “The Mummy 4” with the main characters, Fraser and Weisz, to reprise their roles as well.

The return of the witty, fast-paced, and charismatic film is, rightly so, highly anticipated, and luckily for all you mummy lovers out there, today brings more news about “The Mummy 4.”

Michael Johnston in Talks to Join ‘The Mummy 4’

Horror star Michael Johnston, best known for his role as Bear in “Obsession” (2026), is currently in talks to join Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy 4.” Although nothing has been made official yet, this potential cast member could be the very thing to elevate “The Mummy 4” into an even higher sphere. The three original films, although fun, adventurous, and comedic, also had their fair share of horror elements. If that trend continues in the upcoming film, Michael Johnston’s dynamic and masterful performance, especially within horror, could be just what the doctor, or if it’s not too on the nose, mummy ordered.

What We Know About ‘The Mummy 4’

Getty Rick (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn O’Connell (Rachel Weisz) brace for trouble in “The Mummy Returns”

Other than the return of Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell, Rachel Weisz as Evelyn O’Connell, and John Hannah as Johnathan Carnahan, most of “The Mummy 4” is under wraps, pun intended. We do know, however, that the film is being directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, horror and thriller directors best known for “Ready or Not” (2019), “Scream” & “Scream VI” (2022, 2023), and “Abigail” (2024). Clayton Townsend will produce, with Brendan Fraser and Jason F. Brown as executive producers. “The Mummy 4” is set to release on October 15, 2027.

“The Mummy” (1999) follows adventurer Rick O’Connell and librarian Evelyn Carnahan who unknowingly trigger an ancient curse, and bring an Egyptian high priest, Imhotep, played by Arnold Vosloo, back from the dead. The film was a fan favorite and led to the sequel “The Mummy Returns” (2001), which also follows Rick and Evelyn, now married, and their son, Alex, as they struggle against the mummy Imhotep once again. The third film, “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” (2008), follows a bit of a different premise. Although the film still focused on the family (Rick, Evelyn, Alex, and Jonathan), the setting switched from Egypt to China, and Maria Bello replaced Rachel Weisz as Evelyn due to scheduling conflicts, which led to mixed reviews. However, according to the directors of “The Mummy 4,” and to the excitement of fans who have a special place in their hearts for the original, “Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” is not canon for the upcoming film, as Rachel Weisz is reprising her role.