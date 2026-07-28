Kate Gosselin Shares Heartbreaking Loss After Emotional Weekend

Kate Gosselin is mourning the devastating loss of her beloved dog, Meika, just days after asking fans to pray for the young German shepherd as she fought a sudden medical emergency.

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared the heartbreaking news in a TikTok video posted Monday, July 27.

The clip showed her boyfriend, Steve Neild, happily playing fetch with Meika before the screen filled with an emotional message explaining what had happened.

@kate.gosselin She was so young, so perfect in every way, and so healthy. One wrong step and she’s gone. Meeks, I hope Nuq found you and is taking good care of you. You were just a baby, still on puppy food. WHYYYY??? WHY DID THIS HAVE TO HAPPEN TO YOU??!! I know you fought as hard as you could. I hope there’s an endless supply of your favorite balls in heaven and more watermelon than you could ever dream of. We love you, our baby girl, no one will ever come close to you. My tears for you will never stop. Sleep well, our baby. ❤️💔❤️ ♬ Quiet Hourglass – Silt the Cat

“I have tried to write this a few times over the last few days. It feels too final to put it on paper, so to speak,” Gosselin wrote. “We lost Meika in the middle of the night on Saturday. She went into respiratory failure and they couldn’t revive her. I have NEVER in my life been so broken, angry, or grief stricken.”

Gosselin Opened Up About the Sad News

Gosselin explained that she, Neild and their other dog, Koda, are trying to process the unexpected loss.

“Please give us time to grieve and we’ll be back at some point,” she continued. “Our baby, the closest thing to a child Steve and I will ever have, was only 15 months and 10 days old. Life is so cruel and unfair. This one I’ll never heal from.”

Support quickly poured into the comments as followers offered condolences and reflected on Meika’s short life.

“I am so sorry for your loss. It is difficult enough to say goodbye when they are older, but when they are so young it is truly hard to accept,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “I was dreading this post after no update for days. I’m so sorry.”

Others shared how invested they had become in Meika’s recovery.

“I was so afraid of this. I think I speak for most of us here we are all broken as well. This shouldn’t ever happen to a young dog and there just aren’t enough tears and there certainly isn’t anything we can say to make it better or take away any of your pain. Just know we feel this with you and Steve and Koda. She was loved by many,” one supporter wrote.

Another added, “Omg Kate. I’m so sorry. This seemed to happen so quickly to her. She was just rolling around playing in your kitchen! I’m sad for you!!”

Gosselin later responded to one commenter with an even more personal reflection on the grief she has been experiencing since Meika’s passing.

“I understand that meika never wanted to make us sad. I’m just not there yet. I can’t go an hour without a full on sob attack, I just miss her so very much,” she wrote.

She went on to remember the little details she misses most, including “Her beautiful kind face. Her sweet smelling fur. Omg her velvety nose that that I rubbed every single day without fail.”

Gosselin also recalled Meika’s unique habits around the house.

“She used to sit between me and steve at the bathroom vanity watching us brush our teeth, waiting for me to brush hers,” she shared. “We called it ‘potty love.’”

The heartbreaking announcement came only a few days after Gosselin revealed that Meika had been rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital.

She Told Fans Just Days Before Mika Was Sick

In a July 24 TikTok update, she explained they had made two emergency trips within a 12-hour period after Meika first vomited non-toxic leaves and later developed serious breathing problems.

At the time, Gosselin asked followers to keep the young dog in their thoughts as veterinarians worked to determine what was wrong.

Now, after Meika’s sudden death, Gosselin is asking for time to grieve as she and Neild remember the energetic puppy who became such an important part of their family in just over 15 months.