Kate Gosselin Surprises Boyfriend With Hilarious ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Look

Kate Gosselin is embracing life in the country — and having plenty of fun while doing it.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently shared a humorous TikTok video that captured her boyfriend, Steve Neild, reacting to an unexpected wardrobe choice.

Gosselin’s Funny Outfit

The playful clip quickly caught fans’ attention, with many praising the couple’s lighthearted sense of humor.

In the Thursday, July 23, video, Gosselin appeared dressed in a Little House on the Prairie-inspired outfit while spending time at Neild’s rural property.

“The prairie has clearly gotten to me,” she joked. “This was a suggestion from somebody on here. And I had never thought of it. So whoever you are, thank you for coming up with this. I immediately went to Amazon and ordered this beautiful costume.”

Gosselin explained that she decided to surprise Neild by wearing the outfit at breakfast.

“I have a video surprising Steve at breakfast time with this outfit, and to say he was surprised is an understatement,” she said. “We’re still laughing about it.”

The video showed Neild’s genuine reaction when he first saw Gosselin dressed in the prairie-style ensemble.

“What the hell have you done?” he asked with a laugh. “Where did that come from? What the hell? … Is this Little House on the Prairie or the Amish?”

Although he was initially caught off guard, Neild quickly warmed up to the look and ultimately complimented it, calling the costume “beautiful.”

Gosselin agreed with his assessment, adding that she thought it was “really cute.”

The playful moment is just one of several glimpses Gosselin has shared from the couple’s life together this summer.

She has regularly posted videos documenting time spent at what she has referred to as their “Wild West homestead,” giving followers a look at their quieter lifestyle.

The posts come as Gosselin continues to navigate a complicated relationship with parts of her family.

She shares twins Cara and Mady, 25, along with sextuplets Collin, Joel, Aaden, Hannah, Alexis and Leah, 22, with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. The former reality TV couple divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

Fans Couldn’t Stop Laughing

Fans filled the comments section with reactions to Gosselin’s latest video, many saying the costume made them laugh.

“perfect timing… Netflix just released a new Little House on the Prairie series,” one person wrote.

Another suggested that Neild should get into the spirit as well, commenting, “Ok, now Steve needs suspenders and a hat just like pa’s.”

One viewer couldn’t get enough of the surprise, writing, “I’m dying! I love how you came out and started cleaning the table 😂 Even the dogs wanted to know WTF you were wearing! 😂”

Gosselin responded with a laugh of her own.

“Right? They were like WHOOOOO IS THAT?!!” she replied.

Other followers encouraged her to continue leaning into the theme.

“ROFL that’s a good one! Take a video outside running down the hill and add the music!” one fan suggested.

“My Gawd. Kate, this is your Christmas card this year. I mean it. I laughed so hard!!!!” another commented.

A final fan summed up the mood, writing, “Omg this made me laugh out loud. Too funny!”