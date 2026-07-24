Tom Schwartz Posts Confident New Photo Following ‘Unrecognizable’ Tabloid Story

A certain tabloid has some explaining to do after photos of “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz walking his dogs on July 22 went viral. The outlet described the 43-year-old Bravo star as “unrecognizable” and claimed “his trademark breezy ebullience seemed nowhere to be found,” sparking a wave of online reactions.

Schwartz, however, did not hesitate to poke fun at the over-the-top commentary surrounding his appearance.

Tom Schwartz Breaks Silence With New Photo After ‘Unrecognizable’ Claims Go Viral

Getty Actor Tom Schwartz attends the Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge on January 22, 2016 in Park City, Utah.

“The Valley” star Tom Schwartz isn’t letting a couple of bad photos of him ruin his week. After the Daily Mail published pictures of him walking his dogs in Los Angeles that claimed the reality star looked “unrecognizable” and possibly gained a few pounds, he hit back at the tabloid about his “new” appearance.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Schwartz shared a screenshot of the story and underneath it, playfully wrote, “You better sleep with one eye open @DailyMail,” alongside a crying emoji.

Schwartz’s girlfriend, Kiana Carroll, also came to his defense, sharing a Boomerang of the Bravo star as the two enjoyed a day by the pool. Smiling and posing for the camera, Schwartz gave a thumbs up as he appeared to show fans that the tabloid photos didn’t accurately reflect how he looked.

“It was a bad angle you guys,” Carroll wrote on the snapshot.

Fans also rallied behind Schwartz in the comment section after a Bravo fan Instagram account shared the tabloid story alongside his response. “And to think he used to hold daily mail parties…. where is the loyalty?!” A fan joked.

Another fan commented, “They did Schwartz dirty! Kiana coming to his defense 🙌❤️❤️❤️.”

“Yea ummm that’s just a bad angle. Shame on them! Schwartzy is the best!” A fan shared.

Schwartz & Girlfriend Kiana Carroll Are Nearing 1 Year of Dating

Schwartz and Carroll have been going strong since the fall of 2025 after the two met at his and Tom Sandoval’s now-closed bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. In a November 2025 episode of his “Detox/Retox” podcast, he opened up about their relationship, sharing, “But [in October] it kind of started evolving and becoming something more than just friends. We’ve been living happily ever after since.”

In March, she joined him on his podcast, where the two discussed reaching the six-month mark in their romance. “I think at three months with you … I would say that’s when I felt extra comfortable with you, even though I always felt comfortable with you. Six months is where [expletive] gets real,”

Schwartz then shared a hopeful remark about their relationship. “Listen, if we can make it past six months, maybe we can make it all the way. Maybe we can go the distance,” he said.

In fact, Schwartz has even discussed getting married again. In May, he told Bravo Insider, “I mean, I would love to [marry Kiana],” he said. “I don’t know if she wants to marry me.”

He continued, “But, if I could be so lucky. I feel like I hit a life lottery with her, you know what I mean? She’s not like a one in a million — that’s an insult. [She’s] one in a billion. I’m talking one in a trillion. She’s this complex, beautiful human being with such a rich life experience.”

Carroll has been making appearances on “The Valley” season 3. In the July 22 episode, she joined Schwartz, Lala Kent and Michelle Saniei on a floating tiki bar around Marina Del Rey.