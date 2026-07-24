First Trailer Unveiled for Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Delivered’ Starring Autumn Reeser, Wes Brown and That Famous Red Truck

Hallmark Channel‘s annual Countdown to Christmas event is still months away, but on July 24 fans were offered their first look at one of the upcoming movies arriving later this year.

“Christmas Delivered” features Hallmark regulars Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown, who are joined by a familiar co-star: Hallmark’s iconic red truck.

The truck has made appearances in several Hallmark holiday movies and has become a popular symbol associated with Hallmark during the holiday season, spawning keepsake ornaments, and a line of Christmas cards.

It All Starts with an App

In the trailer for the upcoming movie, first shared by People, viewers discover that Brown plays a guy named Ben, who owns a Christmas tree farm in a small Canadian. He’s in the midst of launching a new app that will allow people purchase trees that he’ll then personally deliver — in that truck.

“Open the app, order a tree, and I deliver it in my little red truck,” Brown’s character says in the trailer.

However, a hurdle arises when Reeser’s character, Kimberly, discovers a significant glitch in the app, and asks Ben about it. “It’s a work in progress,” he tells her. “But, you know, aren’t we all?”

Ben winds up asking Kimberly help him fix his app, and anyone who’s every watched a Hallmark Christmas movie will see where things are going.

“You are so into this girl, it’s obvious!” a female friend observes to Ben.

@hallmarkchannel Did somebody order a Christmas tree? 🛻🎄 See Wes Brown and Autumn Reeser in ChristmasDelivered, coming this CountdownToChristmas! ♬ original sound – Hallmark Channel

‘Christmas Delivered’

“Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse,” reads Hallmark Channel’s official logline.

“Kimberly’s plans for a restorative holiday are unexpectedly turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen,” the logline continues. “Ben’s a dreamer who never looks before he leaps, while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality — the two couldn’t be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree… even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town.

The logline wraps us by stating: “As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and — just maybe — romance.”

A few months back, Reeser shared a video from the snowy set, via social media, celebrating that production on the film had wrapped.

As she indicated, the film’s original title had been “Treeber.”

Hallmark Veterans

As People reminds, “Christmas Delivered” is Reeser’s 22nd Hallmark Channel movie, and the 25th for Brown — who is also expected to be seen in “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” when it debuts as part of the Countdown to Christmas programming event.

“I did my first movie with Hallmark in 2009, and now it’s just a giant relationship,” Brown told People in 2025. “I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the last 16 years with them.”