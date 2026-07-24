Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernandez Lead New Netflix Comedy ’72 Hours’ Streaming Now

Kevin Hart is getting thrown into one seriously chaotic weekend in his new Netflix film, “72 Hours.”

The comedian and actor’s new Netflix movie is now streaming, bringing together a mismatched group of friends, a Miami bachelor party, and one very unexpected addition to the group chat.

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What is ’72 Hours’ About?

In the film, Hart plays Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive who is struggling in his career. When he is accidentally added to a group chat with a group of 20-somethings organizing a bachelor party, Joe decides to join the celebration. What begins as a potential opportunity to reconnect with a younger generation quickly turns into a wild three-day adventure.

The film’s premise sets up a familiar but entertaining premise for a clash between generations. Joe is hoping to prove that he can still keep up while his much younger companions are discovering that bringing a 40-year-old along for a bachelor party may not be the worst decision they’ve ever made.

“’72 Hours’ offers an opportunity to take a look at the generational divide and bring us a little bit closer with every joke or heartfelt moment,” actor Mason Gooding told Tudum.

A Cast Full Of Comedians

The cast gives Hart plenty of comedic company throughout the movie. The film is a particular triumph for “Saturday Night Live” stars, too. Rising star Marcello Hernández acts alongside Mason Gooding (Scream 7), Kam Patterson (Saturday Night Live), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Zach Cherry, and Teyana Taylor. Mike Epps, Andy Garcia, and Michael Mando also appear in the film.

Hernández, who makes his feature-film debut with “72 Hours,” has spoken positively about working with Hart on the project. The younger comedian has described him as a professional and praised the experience of working alongside the established star.

Marshall also commented that the movie, which filmed in 2025, was the perfect opportunity to bond with his “Saturday Night Live” castmates. He described the experience to be akin to a “weird dream” they all experienced together.

“I knew it would be fun hanging out with Marcello [Hernández] all summer, but it was so fun getting to know Kam [Patterson],” Marshall recalled. “At the end of the summer, we both got added to the cast of SNL, which was crazy. Now we will have days at work where we see each other and are like, ‘Remember when we were washed up on a beach in Miami with Kevin Hart?’ It feels like a weird dream we had.”

Gooding also said that he was able to enjoy a “stand-up comedy routine” every time he was on set due to the sheer number of comedians in the cast. He said he was “treated to some of the funniest green-room banter I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing.”

“72 Hours” is another entry for Hart in his ongoing partnership with Netflix. He has starred in several Netflix projects over the years, including comedy specials and feature films. The streaming service has continued to make room for his signature high-energy style.

“72 Hours” is now streaming on Netflix.