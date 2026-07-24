’72 Hours’ Star Reveals What Kevin Hart Taught Him on the Set of New Netflix Comedy Movie

One of Kevin Hart’s co-stars in the Netflix comedy movie “72 Hours” has revealed what the 47-year-old comedian and actor taught him on the film’s set.

Stand-up comedian, actor, and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Marcello Hernández, 28, plays Nick in the Tim Story-directed movie, while Hart plays Joe. They’re joined in the cast by the likes of Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, Michael Mando, Mike Epps, and Teyana Taylor.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “A 40-year-old executive ends up at a three-day bachelor party with twenty-somethings after being mistakenly included in their chat group.”

It sounds like a lot of fun and Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com has given it a score of two-and-a-half stars out of four, saying Hart’s performance as the lead “inspires enough hijinks and intrigue to keep one engaged.”

Hernández spoke to People about Hart at the movie’s New York City premiere on Monday, July 20.

Marcello Hernández Says It Was ‘A Blessing’ Working With Kevin Hart

Getty Marcello Hernández and Kevin Hart.

In his chat with People, Marcello Hernández first poked fun at his “72 Hours” co-star Kevin Hart when asked about what Hart taught him.

Hernández joked, “[Hart] taught me a lot of stuff, you know what I mean? He taught me how to deal with back pain, how to deal with sciatica, I believe is what he has.”

The 28-year-old added, “Also, Kevin, it’s stairs — he taught me that stairs become a challenge as you get older. So I got a new respect for stairs.”

He then said Hart “made me grateful for my youth,” before getting more serious about the 47-year-old star.

The “Saturday Night Live” talent said, “Just getting to see him work, he’s a true pro,” and added, “It was a blessing also to see him work, on a more serious note.”

You’ll have to watch “72 Hours” yourself to see if Hernández and Hart have chemistry in the movie. However, one thing that’s certain is that they have great camaraderie away from the set.

Hernández & Hart Love to Poke Fun at Each Other

In a recent appearance on “The Today Show,” Marcello Hernández and Kevin Hart — who were there to promote “72 Hours” — had some back and forth banter that suggested their on-screen chemistry in the movie should be fantastic.

Speaking of Hart’s indecisiveness, Hernández said, “This morning is a perfect example because Kevin’s waking up in the morning going, ‘Which shirt should I wear? Should I wear a normal shirt like a human being? Or should I put on this weird rusty silver combo? It looks like I’m golfing, but also I’m the maître d’ of a steakhouse.”

Hart responded with a question of his own for Hernández, asking his co-star, “Why don’t you ever wear socks? How about we talk about that?”

As quick as a flash, Hernández humorously replied, “Because I’m Dominican. That’s Dominican. I don’t need to wear socks. I’m hot! I’m hot!”

If you have a Netflix subscription, check “72 Hours” out today.