Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Tease ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Return

Could HGTV fans soon see the return of “100 Day Dream Home”? The show’s stars, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, sparked speculation about a new season with a cryptic social media post showing the couple “on site and on set.”

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Hint at ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Return

On July 22, Brian and Mika took to Instagram to share a look at what they’re working on these days, with a series of photos of them posing in front of their latest home renovation project.

“When On Site and On Set are the same place 🔨🎥,” the caption noted. “Exciting new things are ‘under construction.’ 🚧 🎬 🤐 “

The duo seemed to indicate that they’re filming and that they’re sworn to secrecy about the project, but fans had some guesses.

One fan asked, “Another season of ‘100 Day Dream Home’?”

Brian responded, “perhaps … “

Another fan shared, “I’m looking forward to the new season cause I will be taking the day off, turn off phone, grab snacks and a blanket so there [are] no distractions.”

Brian commented, “Sounds like a good plan!”

One fan wrote, “I was just thinking this morning that I can’t wait until ‘100 Day Dream Home’ has new episodes!! You two are awesome!”

Others shared their excitement, with comments including, “Looking forward to the new season,” “I can’t wait for what’s coming,” and “Looking forward to seeing what’s ‘under construction!’ 😊”

The Couple Teased a ‘Top Secret HGTV Project’ That’s ‘Totally ’90s’

On July 3, Brian took to Instagram to announce, “Top Secret HGTV Project!!! 🤐”

The HGTV star added, “We can’t SAY a word … but this picture SAYS it all. 🤫 #ComingSoon #StayTuned.”

The Instagram post showed the couple in a colorful, retro-themed digital illustration of New York City’s Times Square with a film crew surrounding them. Phrases including “No Diggity,” “Oh Snap,” “Word Up,” and “That’s Tight” as well as the HGTV logo were spotted in the scene.

Fans were quick to pick up on the ’90s clues, with one person commenting, “You two look like Zack and Lisa from ‘Saved by the Bell’ — definitely something 90s.”

On July 15, HGTV announced a new show — “Totally ’90s House” — coming to the network on August 26.

“A true blast from the past, the six-episode renovation competition, hosted by actor, producer and game show host Jaleel White (‘Family Matters’), will follow two celeb teams as they scour the country for houses stuck in the 1990s — think honey oak cabinets, sponge-painted walls and mirrored closets — with each team ultimately picking their perfect throwback in need of a major overhaul,” the HGTV press release shared.

The show has Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”), Beverley Mitchell (“7th Heaven”) and Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) on one team competing against another team of Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”), Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) and Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”). Joey Lawrence (“Blossom”) is also in the mix.

Carter Oosterhouse (“Carter Can”) and Sabrina Soto (“The High Low Project”) serve as mentors as the teams attempt to “modernize the dated spaces while preserving their nostalgic charm in hopes of creating the ideal ’90s-inspired dream home — to win bragging rights and $25,000 for their chosen charity.”

Mika and Brian will be judges on the show, joining 98 degrees singer Drew Lachey, “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis, designer Jonathan Adler, and HGTV stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vern Yip.