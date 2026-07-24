‘Big Brother’ 28’s Rome Seymour Reveals His Biggest Regret After Eviction

Rome Seymour’s “Big Brother 28” game may have ended in Week 2. However, he already knows the decision he wishes he could take back.

During an exit interview with Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP), the evicted houseguest reflected on the strategic mistakes that led to his eviction. He also explained why he believes he ignored early warning signs. In addition, he revealed which remaining player he thinks is best positioned to win the game.

Rather than blaming a single competition loss, Seymour said trusting the wrong ally ultimately changed the trajectory of his season.

“One of the biggest things I should have done is heed the warning of the people I trusted most, which was Lyric and Jason saying that Rick Devens was not to be trusted.”

Seymour explained that despite those warnings, he believed he had built a genuine relationship with Devens after several game conversations inside the house. In fact, he said he felt the pair could work together deep into the season. Eventually, he realized that confidence had been misplaced.

“I thought he was a guy that could help me go to the next level,” Seymour said, adding that he underestimated how threatening his own gameplay may have appeared.

Rome Says Houseguests Missed the Alliance Warning

Looking back, Seymour also believes the house failed to recognize warning signs that a larger alliance had already formed.

He recalled hearing concerns after Ashley suggested a group of players had organized behind the scenes. However, he said many houseguests dismissed the information as last-minute campaigning instead of treating it as legitimate strategy.

After Devens won Head of Household, Seymour said he tried warning allies that they needed to unite against the growing power structure. However, he struggled to convince enough people that the threat was real.

“I told everyone,” Seymour said. “Nobody was willing to make the efforts to start recruiting more against them.”

He added that he still doesn’t understand why his allies didn’t react more aggressively after he shared what he believed was happening inside the house.

Fake Breakup Was More Convincing Than Expected

Seymour also discussed his decision to stage a fake breakup with Lyric. He admitted he thought the plan was far too obvious to fool anyone.

He joked that the pair continued spending so much time together that he assumed everyone would immediately recognize the act.

Instead, he said several players appeared to buy into the story, making the strategy more successful than he expected.

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Rome Predicts One Player Could Win It All

Although his own game has ended, Seymour already has an early favorite to win “Big Brother 28.”

Without hesitation, he pointed to Kamu, praising both his social positioning and competitive potential.

According to Seymour, Kamu has managed to avoid becoming a target while quietly building relationships throughout the house. He also believes Kamu has the ability to begin winning Head of Household and Veto competitions when they matter most.

“The strongest player in this game right now,” Seymour said, is Kamu.

While Seymour’s time in the house was brief, his exit interview made one thing clear. He believes the season’s biggest battles are still ahead, and the players who recognize the house’s shifting power structure first will have the best chance to make a deep run.