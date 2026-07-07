‘Big Brother’ Announces Partial Cast of ‘Big Brother 28’

A little over 48 hours remain before “Big Brother 28” kicks off. And on Tuesday, fans got their first look at the houseguests who will soon be moving in.

“Big Brother” introduced 14 houseguests competing on “Big Brother 28” throughout the summer. The announcement was made on the show’s official YouTube channel as part of its inaugural episode of “Big Brother: Broveal.”

The cast of “Big Brother 28” consists of houseguests with a wide array of occupations, including an MMA fighter, a game show host and a former contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” These contestants will compete alongside additional houseguests to be revealed later.

The following 14 houseguests will move into the “Big Brother” house during the 90-minute live premiere of “Big Brother 28” on Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET. All residences and occupations are according to CBS.

Ashley Trail

CBS Credit: CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Alton, Ill.

Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bartender

Barrett Pfeiffer

Credit: CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Benton, Ark.

Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Jumbotron Engineer

Chuk Anyanwu

Credit: CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Supply Chain Analyst

Drew Campbell

Credit: CBS

Age: 22

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Occupation: Surgical Dental Assistant

Haley Thogmartin

Credit: CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Neosho, Mo.

Residence: Wildwood, Mo.

Occupation: Telemedicine executive

Jason De Puy

Credit: CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Residence: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Drag Queen

Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk

Credit: CBS

Age: 32

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: MMA Fighter

LaTrice Verrett

Credit: CBS

Age: 57

Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.

Residence: Maplewood, N.J.

Occupation: Botique Salesperson

Lyric Medeiros

Credit: CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Attorney

Mallory Aurichio

Credit: CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.

Occupation: Rocket Scientist

Melody Morris

Credit: CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Thornton, Colo.

Residence: Maricopa, Ariz.

Occupation: Corporate Game Show Host

Rome Seymour

Credit: CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.

Residence: Delray Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Pickleball Coach

Taylor Brown

Credit: CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Elementary School Counselor

Yash Patel

Credit: CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.

Occupation: Financial Analyst

Who Else Will Compete This Season?

No other contestants were introduced during Tuesday’s “Big Brother: Broveal.” But as any “Big Brother” fan will tell you, “Expect the unexpected.”

CBS announced in a press release on Tuesday that the full cast of “Big Brother 28” is far from complete. Surprise houseguests will be revealed live throughout the season, with some potentially having names fans could be familiar with.

The news comes after weeks of speculation surrounding potential houseguests for this season, including previous “Big Brother” contestants and “Survivor” stars. Former houseguests Angela Murray, Tucker Des Lauriers and Keanu Soto have appeared in regarding the cast of “Big Brother 28,” as have “Survivor” competitors Dee Valladares and Rick Devens.

Host Julie Chen Moonves fueled those rumors of notable competitors this season on Friday, telling Dalton Ross of “Entertainment Weekly” that fans will be “very, very happy” with the cast of Season 28. She ended the “Big Brother: Broveal” with another hint that fans might recognize some unannounced houseguests.

“Expect the unexpected,” Chen said. “But trust me. You won’t want to miss ‘who’ — I mean, ‘what’s’ — coming next.”

Other ‘Big Brother: 28’ News

CBS announced in a press release on Monday that live feeds for “Big Brother 28” will open on Friday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET, directly after the season premiere of “Big Brother: Unlocked” at 8 p.m. ET. 24/7 access to the live feeds will be available only to Paramount+ and Pluto TV starting on that date, but YouTube will also carry the feeds “for a limited time” after every episode of “Big Brother” and “Big Brother: Unlocked.”

Speaking of “Big Brother: Unlocked,” the show is set to welcome a new panelist. Actor and host Jerry O’Connell will join former “Big Brother” winners and Derrick Levasseur for the show’s second season.