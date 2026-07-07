‘Big Brother’ Announces Partial Cast of ‘Big Brother 28’

A little over 48 hours remain before “Big Brother 28” kicks off. And on Tuesday, fans got their first look at the houseguests who will soon be moving in.
“Big Brother” introduced 14 houseguests competing on “Big Brother 28” throughout the summer. The announcement was made on the show’s official YouTube channel as part of its inaugural episode of “Big Brother: Broveal.”
The cast of “Big Brother 28” consists of houseguests with a wide array of occupations, including an MMA fighter, a game show host and a former contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” These contestants will compete alongside additional houseguests to be revealed later.
The following 14 houseguests will move into the “Big Brother” house during the 90-minute live premiere of “Big Brother 28” on Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET. All residences and occupations are according to CBS.
Ashley Trail
Age: 24
Hometown: Alton, Ill.
Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bartender
Barrett Pfeiffer
Age: 27
Hometown: Benton, Ark.
Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Jumbotron Engineer
Chuk Anyanwu
Age: 27
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Supply Chain Analyst
Drew Campbell
Age: 22
Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
Occupation: Surgical Dental Assistant
Haley Thogmartin
Age: 29
Hometown: Neosho, Mo.
Residence: Wildwood, Mo.
Occupation: Telemedicine executive
Jason De Puy
Age: 35
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Residence: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Drag Queen
Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk
Age: 32
Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: MMA Fighter
LaTrice Verrett
Age: 57
Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.
Residence: Maplewood, N.J.
Occupation: Botique Salesperson
Lyric Medeiros
Age: 25
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Attorney
Mallory Aurichio
Age: 24
Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.
Occupation: Rocket Scientist
Melody Morris
Age: 24
Hometown: Thornton, Colo.
Residence: Maricopa, Ariz.
Occupation: Corporate Game Show Host
Rome Seymour
Age: 28
Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.
Residence: Delray Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Pickleball Coach
Taylor Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Elementary School Counselor
Yash Patel
Age: 24
Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Who Else Will Compete This Season?
No other contestants were introduced during Tuesday’s “Big Brother: Broveal.” But as any “Big Brother” fan will tell you, “Expect the unexpected.”
CBS announced in a press release on Tuesday that the full cast of “Big Brother 28” is far from complete. Surprise houseguests will be revealed live throughout the season, with some potentially having names fans could be familiar with.
The news comes after weeks of speculation surrounding potential houseguests for this season, including previous “Big Brother” contestants and “Survivor” stars. Former houseguests Angela Murray, Tucker Des Lauriers and Keanu Soto have appeared in rumors regarding the cast of “Big Brother 28,” as have “Survivor” competitors Dee Valladares and Rick Devens.
Host Julie Chen Moonves fueled those rumors of notable competitors this season on Friday, telling Dalton Ross of “Entertainment Weekly” that fans will be “very, very happy” with the cast of Season 28. She ended the “Big Brother: Broveal” with another hint that fans might recognize some unannounced houseguests.
“Expect the unexpected,” Chen said. “But trust me. You won’t want to miss ‘who’ — I mean, ‘what’s’ — coming next.”
Other ‘Big Brother: 28’ News
CBS announced in a press release on Monday that live feeds for “Big Brother 28” will open on Friday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET, directly after the season premiere of “Big Brother: Unlocked” at 8 p.m. ET. 24/7 access to the live feeds will be available only to Paramount+ and Pluto TV starting on that date, but YouTube will also carry the feeds “for a limited time” after every episode of “Big Brother” and “Big Brother: Unlocked.”
Speaking of “Big Brother: Unlocked,” the show is set to welcome a new panelist. Actor and host Jerry O’Connell will join former “Big Brother” winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur for the show’s second season.