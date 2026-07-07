Idris Elba and Natalie Portman Rumored for Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release later this year, and a recent rumor is circulating on X about the casting. A known Marvel leaker/insider has claimed that Idris Elba and Natalie Portman will return to the MCU for Doomsday. This comes as a surprise, as both Portman and Elba haven’t appeared since 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Here is everything we know so far.

The Inside Scoop

When it comes to Marvel, there have always been leakers. These are people who somehow have insider knowledge and leak that knowledge to the internet before movies are released. Once they’re proven correct, it usually gives them credibility with their fanbase that they can be trusted. Every franchise and industry has leakers like this, and MyTimeToShineHello is one of the more notable Marvel leakers.

They posted to their subscribers that Idris Elba and Natalie Portman would be reprising their roles as Heimdall and Jane Foster in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel has been trying to keep much of what to expect from the film quiet. It’s reminiscent of the hush-hush surrounding Endgame back in 2019.

Fans find this credible because Marvel released a series of teaser trailers for specific characters. One of these trailers featured Thor, praying to Odin for his safe return from battle.

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Given that the last appearance of Heimdall and Jane was in a Thor movie, it makes sense that if Thor has a focus in Doomsday, his allies return as well.

The Road to Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel is only releasing two movies this year: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. Despite Spider-Man being the only other Marvel film, allegedly, it will not narratively tie into Doomsday. Even still, Spider-Man will be in Doomsday as it’s rumored that he will take on a leadership role in the Avengers team-up.

The rumor that Brand New Day is not connected comes from well-known Marvel insider DanielRPK. This movie is said to wrap up Tom Holland’s Spider-Man storyline rather than further the MCU. Though, Holland has recently stated that he will be playing Spidey for the foreseeable future, so who knows what Marvel has planned?

In order to be ready for Doomsday, you’ll have to catch up on a few projects if you missed them. Loki seasons 1 and 2 are a must-see, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thunderbolts*, Deadpool and Wolverine, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Of course, you could always benefit from re-watching some of the other Infinity Saga films like Infinity War and Endgame, especially because older characters will make a reappearance.

Rewatching some of the Fox X-Men films could also be beneficial. This is because certain X-Men characters like Cyclops, Magneto, and Professor X, will make an appearance. Movies like X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: First Class, and X-Men: Days of Future Past will jog your memory of certain X-Men plots.

The official synopsis of Doomsday according to IMDB is: “Heroes from three different worlds must unite when they’re thrust together to confront a catastrophic danger that could destroy everything they know.”

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18th 2026.