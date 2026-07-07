Christmas in July Shines Bright on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow With ‘The Santa Summit’ & More Holiday Romances — July 8

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, July 8. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘The Santa Summit’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): It’s time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink, and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin, a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam, but doesn’t get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration, and a sea of Santas, they all find what they’re looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strengthened bond of friendship.

Starring Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

“The Santa Summit” premiered on November 5, 2023.

‘Christmas Under the Lights’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Emily (Hemmens) is always reluctant to return home to her family’s animal rescue ranch — but when her mother passes away, her brother Nick requests her help organizing the annual Christmas Carnival. When she arrives, she discovers Nick’s friend, Luke (Grazzini), staying at the ranch — and that Luke was once a successful artist who works with light. Though initially reluctant to collaborate, Emily and Luke work hard to pull off the best, most light-filled carnival the town has ever seen, a healing celebration of Emily’s mother’s legacy and the magic of Christmas — and along the way feel sparks of romance as radiant as the lights themselves.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini.

“Christmas Under the Lights” premiered on November 27, 2024.

‘One Starry Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Aspiring astronomy professor and Christmas enthusiast Holly (Sarah Carter) is crushed when her longtime boyfriend Adam (Paul Popowich) schedules a business trip and leaves her alone over the holidays. When she decides to surprise both Adam and her parents with a Christmas visit, however, fate, or perhaps the Christmas spirit, intervenes. Holly’s bumpy holiday travel makes a turn onto the road to romance when she and her bus companion, Luke (Damon Runyan), forge an instant connection over their love of constellations and Christmas. In the spirit of the season, Holly invites Luke and his brother Bull (George Canyon) to join her family and Adam for Christmas, which instantly creates a competition between Luke and Adam for Holly’s attention. As sparks fly like shooting stars between Holly and Luke, will Holly decide to play it safe and stay with Adam or to thank her lucky stars for the Christmas gift of romance with Luke?

“One Starry Christmas” premiered on November 1, 2014.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Brought together by community service, Eric and Joy find new purpose at Christmas. As they help a family rebuild their home, coincidences and a medical miracle lead them to believe in destiny.

Starring Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza.

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” premiered on December 11, 2021.

‘Everything Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Lori Jo’s love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori, where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl and Jason, and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

Starring Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier and Matt Wells.

“Everything Christmas” premiered on November 10, 2023.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing.

“Christmas Under Construction” premiered on July 4, 2026.