Hallmark’s First-Ever Movie Series Featured a Famous Detective, Not a Romance

When people think of Hallmark today, chances are they picture heartwarming romances, Christmas movies, or cozy mysteries. But honestly, the network’s very first movie series looked a lot different than what fans have come to expect over the last two decades.

Before it fully settled into the programming lineup viewers know today, Hallmark took a trip to Baker Street with a four-movie “Sherlock Holmes” collection. Yep, Hallmark’s first film franchise wasn’t centered around love stories or small-town charm. Instead, it followed one of literature’s most recognizable detectives as he solved mysteries alongside his trusted friend, Dr. Watson.

Getty Drawing from ‘Strand’ magazine of Detective Sherlock Holmes in a railway carriage with his companion Dr Watson, circa 1880

Previously known as the Odyssey Network, Hallmark officially rebranded as the Hallmark Channel in August 2001. The “Sherlock Holmes” films began airing in 2000 during the network’s transition and continued through 2002, making them Hallmark’s first recurring movie series.

Hallmark’s First Movie Collection Included 4 Sherlock Holmes Adventures

Produced in Canada by Muse Entertainment Enterprises, the four films starred Matt Frewer as Sherlock Holmes and Kenneth Welsh as Dr. John H. Watson. The series adapted classic stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle while also including one original mystery, giving fans a fun mix of familiar adventures and something new.

The complete lineup includes:

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” (2000)

“The Sign of Four” (2001)

“The Royal Scandal” (2001)

“The Case of the Whitechapel Vampire” (2002)

The collection earned five awards nominations and the first movie picked up one win for Best Costume Design, according to IMDb. It seems like Hallmark was experimenting with the kinds of stories it wanted to tell during those early years, and these mystery films became an interesting part of the network’s history before its now-signature style fully took shape.

Sadly, these films haven’t made the jump to Hallmark+ despite the streaming service continuing to expand its library. That means they’re a little harder to track down today than many of Hallmark’s newer titles.

The good news? The movies were released together in 2011 as the “Sherlock Holmes Collection” DVD box set, which can still occasionally be found through Amazon and other online retailers for fans hoping to add them to their collections.

The Cast Went On to Have Impressive Careers

Getty Caterina Scorsone and Matt Frewer of the television show “Alice” speak during the NBC Universal Network portion of the 2009 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour

Matt Frewer was already recognizable to many viewers thanks to his role in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989), but his career continued to grow well beyond Hallmark’s Sherlock Holmes films. Over the years, he appeared in movies including “Hercules” (1997), “Watchmen” (2009), and “Pixels” (2015), while also taking on memorable television roles in “Orphan Black” (2013), “The Magicians” (2015), “Castlevania” (2017), and “Perry Mason” (2020). Most recently, he appeared in the television series “The Hunting Party” (2025) as Dr. Henry Dulles.

Kenneth Welsh also enjoyed an incredible career that stretched across film and television. Fans may remember him from movies including “Legends of the Fall” (1994), “The Aviator” (2004), “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004), “The Fog” (2005), and “The Void” (2016). His television credits were equally impressive, with appearances in “Twin Peaks” (1990), “The X-Files” (1993), “Star Trek: Discovery” (2017), and “Lodge 49” (2018).

Sadly, Welsh passed away in 2022 at the age of 80. Even so, audiences have continued to see his work through a few posthumous releases, including “Deadly Draw” (2023), “Campton Manor” (2024), and “Afterwards” (2026). His performances, including his portrayal of Dr. Watson, remain a lasting part of an impressive legacy.

A Fun Piece of Hallmark History

Honestly, it’s easy to forget just how different Hallmark looked in its earliest days. Let’s be real, today’s lineup is filled with romances, seasonal favorites, and original mystery franchises, so seeing Sherlock Holmes kick off the network’s very first movie series is a fun bit of television history.

It seems like those early films showed Hallmark was willing to explore a variety of genres before finding the formula that made it a household name. And yep, while these Sherlock Holmes adventures may not be as easy to stream today, they’re still a fascinating chapter in the network’s evolution and one longtime fans may enjoy rediscovering.

Getty Hallmark Channel 2006 summer TCA party at the Ritz Carlton