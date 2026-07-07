When Is Jason Coming Back to ‘General Hospital’?

It’s been months since Jason (Steve Burton) was on “General Hospital” after he took the blame for shooting Cullum (Andrew Hawkes), something that Rocco (Finn Carr) really did. The story was a way for Jason to be off the canvas while Burton took a temporary break from the ABC soap. However, Burton is back filming, which means Jason will be on screen soon.

When Will Jason Be Back on ‘General Hospital’?

The Friday, July 3 episode of “General Hospital” revealed how Jason will get released from WSB custody. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) told WSB head agent Z (John Oliver) that she would blame the blood bath at Wyndemere on Cassius (Ryan Paevey), instead of double agent Cullum, who was really to blame.

In return, Josslyn wanted all charges against Jason and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) dropped. Z agreed, and on Monday, July 6, Valentin made his epic return to Port Charles, leaving fans wondering about Jason.

The good news is the wait to see Jason on “General Hospital” again is almost over. Jason is coming back to the ABC soap on Monday, July 13. It’s the same date as the show’s 16,000th episode. Burton confirmed the date on his podcast “That’s Awesome with Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson”.

It turns out the date also marks the debut of a new “General Hospital” character, Tristan Roberts (Dean Geyer). The character’s name is a nod to the late, great Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio on the hit ABC soap for 45 years until his death from cancer in August 2025.

What Can Fans Expect from Jason’s ‘General Hospital’ Return

The last time fans saw Jason, he was being carted off by the WSB as his son, Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), looked on in horror. Now that it’s come out that Jason covered for Rocco, the fallout will be front and center when Jason is back.

Burton confirmed on his podcast that there’s a major shift coming for Jason. The actor hinted that some fans will like it while others won’t. He also revealed that questions regarding where Jason has been and what happened while he was away will be addressed shortly after Jason’s back on screen.

Although he didn’t go into too much detail regarding his return as Jason, Burton promised to answer fan questions on his podcast once Jason was back and the story was playing out.

The summer preview for “General Hospital” teased that Jason is not the same man he was when he left Port Charles. Something happens while he is away that changes the character, but not enough to change his line of work.

Jason will be in the thick of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) business again and will be forced to work with Ric (Rick Hearst). There’s no love lost between Ric and Jason, that’s for sure, so fans can expect some drama between the two men.

Rebuilding his relationship with Danny will be at the forefront for Jason, too. Danny was lied to by his father, and that will have an impact on them.

Summer’s heating up on “General Hospital” with major returns, new characters, and so much drama!