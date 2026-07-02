‘General Hospital’ Star Sends Hilarious Message to John Oliver Ahead of His Soap Debut

Months after John Oliver made a plea to follow in Stephen A. Smith’s footsteps to be on a soap, the late-night host has been cast on two of them. Ahead of his soap debut, one “General Hospital” star had some hilarious words for Oliver after her request for him to play her love interest on the ABC soap didn’t come true.

Nancy Lee Grahn Sends Message to John Oliver Ahead of His ‘General Hospital’ Debut

The “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” host kicks off his soap career on “General Hospital” on July 2. Oliver has a three-episode stint with his other episodes airing on July 3 and July 6.

Ahead of his big soap debut, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) issued a super funny and soapy message to the late-night talk show host via Instagram.

“Dear John Oliver, so when you said that you wanted to come on a soap opera and play a character with a ridiculous name and a juicy storyline, I was the first person to ask you to come on General Hospital to play my young hot love interest,” she began her message.

Grahn was one of the first soap stars to respond to Oliver’s soap plea last March. She was excited about having him play a love interest for her alter ego, Alexis, who hasn’t had one in a very long time.

“I went to the EP, and I pitched a storyline for you to play not one character, but two. The first was Sterling Von Hardcastle, a blind neurosurgeon with amnesia, and the other was his twin brother, Brickley Spencer the Third, which is Luke and Laura’s aborted son. Both brothers were in love with Alexis, and they fought for her, and ended up pitching themselves over a cliff that was 15,000 feet in the air, and they fell to their deaths onto crackly rock,” she explained.

The soap vet went on to add that one of the characters came back from the dead, which is such a soap thing. Grahn admitted to Oliver that her pitch also involved a very hot, juicy love scene. However, as it turned out, Grahn wasn’t even around when Oliver filmed his arc on “General Hospital”.

“So what did you do? You decided that you wanted to come on General Hospital when I was on vacation and work with two of my friends, both the two most beautiful blondes on the show. So typical. And I got so upset that I threw a drink in my own face, and I threw myself down a flight of stairs, and I cried without a cue,” Grahn expressed, poking fun at some typical soap moments.

Despite not being there to see Oliver in action or have him play a love interest for Alexis, Grahn made it clear that she plans to tune in to his episodes. Grahn remarked that she had heard he was amazing and hinted that he could win a Daytime Emmy for his performance. The actress also joked that she will have to look forward to a love scene with Jimmy Kimmel since things didn’t work out with Oliver.

Along with being on “General Hospital”, Oliver has filmed a three-episode arc for “Days of Our Lives,” which will air in August.

Fans React to Nancy Lee Grahn’s Video

The comments section on Grahn’s video was filled with words from fans and one of her co-stars. Kristen Vaganos, who plays Grahn’s on-screen daughter Molly, responded, “Always stand up for the juicy no longer dead person sex scene you believe in ✊🏻.”

Kathy Griffin hopped in the comments to tell her friend that she better get a shout-out in Oliver’s Emmy speech if he wins. “General Hospital” fans got a kick out of the pitch Grahn revealed. They expressed excitement about seeing what Oliver can do on the show, but disappointment that Grahn and Oliver won’t share scenes.

Grahn was called “epic” for her idea, while many fans shared just how much they love and adore the soap star.