General Hospital Spoilers for July 3 Show Carly Isn’t Going Down Without A Fight

“General Hospital” spoilers for July 3 tease that Carly is officially on the warpath, and that can only mean trouble for anyone standing in her way.

Whether her anger is aimed directly at Cullum or extends to the entire WSB operation, one thing that’s for certain is that Carly Spencer has never been the type to walk away from a fight.

When someone threatens her family, she becomes more determined than ever to protect them. And that fierce protective instinct could make her more dangerous than Cullum expects.

Carly Always Fights Back

After sneaking into Wyndemere in search of Josslyn, Carly’s mission almost ended before it began. Cullum and another WSB agent caught her far sooner than she anticipated, putting her in immediate danger.

Instead of having her arrested or thrown into the cell currently occupied by Joss and Liesl Obrecht, Cullum made a shocking decision by ordering the other agent to kill her. That may prove to be the biggest mistake of his life.

Carly appeared frightened at first, backing away and pleading for her life, but she was really looking for an opportunity to fight back.

Spotting a fireplace poker nearby, she grabbed it and struck the approaching agent before he could make his move. It was a classic Carly move, thinking quickly under pressure and refusing to become another victim. With the WSB temporarily out of the way, she continued her desperate search for Joss.

Unfortunately, escaping one WSB operative is only the beginning of her mission. Wyndemere is crawling with WSB agents, making every hallway and hidden room a potential trap.

Finding Joss

Carly still has to locate the secret cell where Josslyn and Liesl Obrecht are being held. And time is quickly running out. Once she finds them, the three women will still face an even greater challenge. They have to escape the island, avoid capture, stop the truck transporting the fusion device prototype, and make sure Cullum can’t hurt anyone else.

Meanwhile, Joss and Liesl haven’t been sitting around waiting to be rescued. They’ve been searching for their own way out of captivity, but that could create another complication.

If they manage to escape their cell just as Carly arrives, they could easily miss each other in the maze of tunnels and hidden passages beneath Wyndemere. Thankfully, Charlotte’s hand-drawn map of the estate’s secret passageways may become the key to reuniting them. Those hidden tunnels could not only help Carly avoid WSB agents but also provide the fastest escape route once everyone is together.

Will Carly Kill Cullum?

Of course, Carly’s mission may not end with simply rescuing her daughter. The spoilers describing her as being “on the warpath” suggest revenge could also be on her mind.

After Cullum ordered her execution and kidnapped Joss, Carly has every reason to make him pay. If she gets the opportunity to confront him before leaving the island, she may decide she’s not walking away until he’s been stopped for good.

Even so, Cullum has made plenty of enemies throughout this storyline. Carly certainly isn’t the only person with a motive to take him down. If the “General Hospital” spoilers for July 3 are right, Carly might be on the warpath to kill Cullum.

Will Carly deliver the final blow, or will another unexpected enemy beat her to it? However it unfolds, Cullum’s days appear to be numbered, whether it’s Carly who takes him out or someone else.