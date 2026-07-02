Are Lucas and Joe the Next Big Romance on ‘General Hospital’? Fans Have Thoughts

Could romance be on the horizon for Dr. Lucas Jones? That’s the question “General Hospital” fans are asking after Lucas’ latest interactions with Detective Joe Fitzpatrick.

While some viewers are already rooting for a potential pairing between the two men, others think it’s far too soon for Lucas to move on following Marco Rios’ tragic death. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans are saying.

General Hospital’ Fans Weigh in on a Potential Romance Between Lucas and Joe

Jonathan Bennett made his “General Hospital” debut as Detective Joe Fitzpatrick in May 2026, quickly crossing paths with Dr. Lucas Jones (Van Hansis).

Lucas is a legacy character in Port Charles, having been raised by Bobbie Spencer and Tony Jones while also being the biological son of Julian Jerome and Cheryl Stansbury.

Recently, “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson asked fans about the pair’s interactions on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, writing, “WE HAVE TO STOP MEETING LIKE THIS! Are you enjoying Lucas and Joe’s Meet (Not So) Cutes?”

As viewers know, Lucas and Port Charles’ newest detective haven’t exactly gotten off to the best start. Joe initially suspected Lucas in the murder of Marcos Rios (Adrian Anchondo) , who was living on Spoon Island with Lucas and his father, Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota), at the time of his untimely death.

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Despite their rocky beginning, the repeated run-ins between Lucas and Joe have sparked speculation among fans about whether the pair could eventually become Port Charles’ next romance.

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Say It’s Too Soon for Lucas to Move On After Marco’s Death

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While some “General Hospital” viewers are intrigued by Lucas and Joe’s interactions, others feel it’s far too soon for the doctor to begin another romance. After all, Marco’s murder occurred just a few months ago, and many fans believe Lucas is still in the early stages of grieving.

As one fan put it, “I’m sorry. The body isn’t even cold yet (so to speak), and it’s like, who’s Marco? Let’s go on a date!”

Another viewer wrote, “Marco was supposedly Lucas’ soul mate, and he was just murdered a couple of months ago. It is too soon for Lucas to start another relationship. Maybe if they actually form a friendship and get to actually know each other over time, they might make a realistic couple.”

A third fan echoed that sentiment, commenting, “I’d say let Lucas have the time to grieve and heal before jumping him into something new. Anyone who just lost their loved one would typically need some time to process.”

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Similarly, another viewer wrote, “I like Joe..I can even see Joe and Lucas getting together. But not yet… Give Lucas time to grieve…Marco just died in March.”

Others argued that Lucas cannot truly move forward until Marco’s killer is brought to justice.

“Until Marco’s killer is caught, Lucas can’t fully grieve, let alone move on,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Way toooo soon!!! Damn, Sidwell still doesn’t even know who shot his son! They can be friends for now….so stop with the romance innuendos, please!”

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One “GH” fan also expressed reservations about Joe’s character, writing, “Not really, for one thing Lucas is still grieving, and it’s way too soon for him to be paired with a romantic prospect. Secondly, so far I haven’t been very impressed with Joe’s lack of character development.”

Notably, Port Charles residents have yet to learn that Cullum is responsible for Marco’s murder, a revelation that could further complicate Lucas’ healing journey and potentially delay any new romance.

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Already Shipping Lucas and Joe

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While many “General Hospital” fans think Lucas needs more time to grieve, others are already enjoying his scenes with Joe and are hopeful the pair could eventually become Port Charles’ next couple.

One viewer gave an optimistic take, writing, “Yes! Hope that they keep Detective Fitzpatrick!”

Indeed, some “General Hospital” fans are already seeing potential chemistry between the pair.

One viewer commented, “I’m totally loving the scenes of Joe and Lucas. I know it’s too early for them to be together as a couple. But I hope they end up together as a couple because I think they would totally make a great couple. I think they’re totally a perfect match. I’m already shipping them together. I can totally see chemistry between them.”

However, not everyone is sold on a romance just yet.

One fan wrote, “No. Just friends! I don’t think Lucas is interested.”

Others remained divided because of Lucas’ romantic history, particularly where his ex-husband, Brad Cooper, is concerned.

“I like Joe. I don’t know about him and Lucas, but as long as Lucas isn’t with Brad, I’m good. lol,” one fan commented.

Another viewer took the opposite approach, writing, “Eh. No chemistry. Lucas and Brad are my endgame.”

One fan was even more blunt in their assessment of the storyline, writing, “I’m sick of this storyline already. Lucas goes through men like water.”

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Whether Lucas and Joe ultimately become Port Charles’ next couple remains to be seen. For now, however, “General Hospital” fans seem to agree on one thing: the pair’s unexpected encounters have already sparked plenty of conversation.