General Hospital Spoilers Put Britt In The Hot Seat On Friday

“General Hospital” spoilers for Friday, July 3 tease that Britt will be “in the hot seat,” but that could mean a few different things for her storyline. The last time fans saw Britt, she was being arrested in the Virgin Islands for kidnapping Rocco. Will she face kidnapping charges once she returns to Port Charles for taking Rocco with her when she fled?

Rocco Went Willingly

It seems a little spiteful for Lulu and Dante to have Britt arrested for kidnapping when their son willingly went with her to the Virgin Islands. Britt is Rocco’s birth mother, after all. And Rocco sought Britt out at General Hospital because he needed her help. He begged her to take him with her after learning that she was planning to leave.

Britt initially decided to leave because she knew Cullum would kill her once she completed the prototype. She also didn’t want to be responsible for creating it in the first place. The only reason she agreed to work on the project was to get the medication she needed to control the symptoms of her Huntington’s disease.

Taking Rocco with her was never part of Britt’s plan. She had no intention of kidnapping him. But she also realized that Rocco was in serious danger from Cullum and wanted to protect him. So, when Rocco begged to leave with her, Britt finally agreed.

Lulu Just Wants To Hurt Britt

Lulu has been trying to make Britt’s life as difficult as possible ever since she returned to Port Charles. She’s still deeply bitter about everything that happened between them. While Lulu certainly has every right to be angry over Britt’s past actions, she also has a hard time letting go.

Dante probably would have been willing to give Britt a pass on the kidnapping charge, especially now that Rocco is back home safely with his parents.

But Lulu isn’t likely to let the matter rest. It’s very possible that she’ll push ADA Turner to prosecute Britt for kidnapping simply to put her through the wringer. Even if Turner decides to move forward with charges, it’s hard to imagine they would stick given the evidence that Rocco willingly chose to go with Britt.

The Fusion Device

Of course, the “General Hospital” spoilers for July 3 saying Britt is “in the hot seat” may have nothing to do with the kidnapping at all. It’s also possible that the truth about her involvement in developing the fusion device will finally come to light.

If that happens, Britt will have to answer to Mayor Collins and the people of Port Charles for the role she played in creating the device—especially if the WSB plans to use it as a weapon.

Britt has managed to keep her work for Sidwell and Cullum a secret by hiding in plain sight at General Hospital. But now she may have no choice but to come clean and explain exactly how she became involved in developing the device.

If Britt returns to Port Charles to face the consequences of her past, will she still be able to get the medication Sidwell and Cullum were providing? Or will she discover that she never really needed it in the first place?

Fans should get some answers when Britt finds herself “in the hot seat” on Friday’s “General Hospital”.