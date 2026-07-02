General Hospital Spoilers Reveal Charlotte Seeks Help From Lulu

“General Hospital” spoilers for Friday, July 3, reveal that Charlotte may be in over her head. The spoilers tease that “Charlotte seeks Lulu’s help.”

Charlotte and Danny Morgan have teamed up to stop Cullum and the WSB from moving the fusion device prototype, but their plan may have gone horribly wrong. Have they gotten themselves into trouble they can’t escape?

Charlotte And Danny Are On Their Own

The plucky teens could easily find themselves in a dangerous situation they can’t get out of. Neither one has a parent looking out for them right now. Lulu is helping Dante protect Rocco, while Valentin has gone to Geneva to inform the WSB that Cullum is a double agent. That leaves Charlotte largely on her own.

Danny is in a similar position. His father, Jason Morgan, is locked away in a WSB black site prison after taking the blame for shooting Cullum, even though Rocco was the one who pulled the trigger.

His mother, Sam, is gone after being murdered by Cyrus following her kidney donation to Lulu. Danny does at least have his capable grandmother, Alexis Davis, to turn to for help. So why does Charlotte end up seeking out Lulu instead?

Trouble With The WSB

Danny and Charlotte went to Spoon Island hoping to help Carly rescue Joss. Instead, they stumbled across the truck that was there to transport the fusion device prototype.

They tried to create a distraction to give Carly a chance to find Joss, but their plan backfired when Cullum and the WSB caught them.

The WSB has become a major problem in Port Charles thanks to Cullum’s secret deal with Sidwell. Now Sidwell is on the run, creating chaos throughout Port Charles, while WSB agents have flooded Spoon Island. Cullum is racing to get the fusion device operational, and he knows his window of opportunity is closing fast.

Having two determined teenagers interfere with his plans has only made Cullum more dangerous.

He’s already made it clear that Charlotte, Danny, Rocco, and anyone else who stands in his way are expendable. The moment Cullum sent a WSB agent to kidnap Charlotte from Crimson in broad daylight, she should have called Lulu.

Now, it looks like she’ll finally have to tell her mother just how much danger she’s in. She may also have to admit that Valentin has secretly been back in Port Charles for months.

Can Lulu Do Anything To Help Charlotte?

Lulu and Dante had planned to take Rocco from Britt and go on the run. If they’re forced to return to Port Charles, is there really anything Lulu can do to keep Charlotte safe? She may decide the best option is to take both of her children and disappear. If anyone knows how to protect her kids while living on the run, it’s Lulu.

Another possibility is sending Charlotte and Rocco away with Laura to visit Kevin in Ireland. That could be the safest way to get the people she loves far away from Cullum and the WSB.

The WSB Needs To Be Reined In

Cullum has completely corrupted the WSB office in Port Charles. If Jack Brennan manages to regain control of the branch, he’ll need to clean house from top to bottom. That’s the only way to rein in the rogue agents currently operating all over Spoon Island.

Will Lulu be the one to expose the corruption inside the WSB? Or could she be the person who finally takes down Cullum? One thing seems certain: when Charlotte asks for help, Lulu won’t hesitate to do everything in her power to save her daughter. It’ll be interesting to see how the “General Hospital” spoilers for Friday play out and exactly what kind of help Charlotte needs.