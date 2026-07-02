Kid Cudi Has Big Opinions About This Upcoming Zach Cregger Project

Horror has always been polarizing. Whether it’s scathing Siskel & Ebert reviews or picketing outside “The Exorcist,” the genre often evokes very strong opinions. These days, social media allows everyone to take to Instagram, Twitter/X, etc., to express their thoughts and feelings about the genre. Rapper/producer/actor Kid Cudi is never one to hold back when it comes to voicing a “yay” or “nay” on classic and modern horror films.

Kid Cudi Puts ‘Siren Head’ on Blast

Kid Cudi took to Twitter/X on July 2 to express his disdain for the upcoming Zach Cregger-helmed project, “Siren Head,” a collaboration with fellow horror filmmaker Brian Duffield. “We gotta get some better ideas out in the world yall. Lets dig a lil deeper,” he wrote, quoting Variety’s exclusive announcement of the project. The “Siren Head” film remains in the development stage, but Duffield is expected to direct.

He’s not the only person roasting the news. “‘The internet sensation’ yeah if the year is 2019 maybe. Who is this for?” asked one Twitter/X user. Another responded, drawing comparisons to another viral trend, writing, “This is like the slenderman movie with the whole ‘movie will be released years after it has lost all relevance’ except slenderman was huge for half a decade whereas sirenhead had like 2 semi popular roblox games for a month and a half back in 2020.”

We gotta get some better ideas out in the world yall. Lets dig a lil deeper https://t.co/2sHVAIPYnK— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 2, 2026

Kid Cudi Loves Horror

Kid Cudi has become somewhat of a horror tastemaker over the past several years. He made his feature horror film debut as Jackson in Ti West’s vintage slasher “X,” leading him on a path deepe rinto the horror world. He’s also appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap,” featuring Josh Hartnett, and executive-produced both of West’s sequels, “Pearl” and “Maxxxine.”

Originally, Kid Cudi was expected to make his feature directorial debut with a horror/romance film called “When the Light Dies,” but there has yet to be an update since he announced the news on Twitter/X in May 2025. “Ive been wanting to direct movies ever since I was a kid, and im finally stepping into this new chapter,” he wrote at the time. “Im goin to make a page on IG thats dedicated to bringing u in on the journey. Ive been doing test shoots, trying diff lighting techniques and trying diff lenses, and I wanna give u guys access to my mind.”

In early 2026, Deadline revealed that his actual feature directorial debut will be a film called “Doe,” starring Mark Webber, Leah McNamara, Brandon Scott and Brandon Perea.

While promoting “X” in 2022, Kid Cudi appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and shared that George A. Romero’s 1968 classic “Night of the Living Dead” was the first horror film he’d ever seen as a kid. He also turned the conversation to when he introduced his eight-year-old daughter to horror. “You see, Seth, when I had my child…I thought about all the things I could mold her to be,” he told the late-night host.

“I said, ‘Okay, I think you’re old enough to watch something.’ I think ‘It’ came out at that time,” Kid Cudi continued. “She’s just like, ‘Why they following that clown?’ … She has these commentaries during the movies, and she says the realest stuff. It’s like, ‘I feel you, kid.’”

While the Kid Cudi horror film is seemingly shelved (for now), we can hope it’ll see the light of day eventually.