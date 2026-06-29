Kid Cudi Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Wife Lola in Heartfelt Tributes

Kid Cudi is celebrating a major relationship milestone.

The rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, marked his first wedding anniversary with wife Lola Abecassis Sartore by sharing heartfelt messages and never-before-seen moments from their wedding day. One year after exchanging vows in the South of France, the couple reflected on their first year of marriage with matching Instagram tributes.

Cudi shared a video from the ceremony that captured the moment he and Sartore were pronounced husband and wife before sharing a kiss as guests cheered. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “One year down, a lifetime to go. Happy Anniversary my baby.”

Reflecting on their first year as husband and wife, Cudi said they had learned and grown together, calling every moment with Sartore “a blessing.” He also described her as his “best friend,” “partner” and “ride or die.”

The Couple Shared Sweet Anniversary Tributes

The anniversary celebration wasn’t one-sided.

Sartore responded to Cudi’s post by calling it “the beginning of our forever.” She also shared a collection of 15 wedding photos featuring moments from the outdoor ceremony, dinner reception and dance floor.

“One year later, and my heart is only more grateful,” she wrote. “Being your wife is the greatest blessing of my life. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Cudi continued the exchange in the comments, writing that he loved her endlessly and calling her his best friend before the couple playfully replied “MINE!” back and forth.

The anniversary posts gave fans another glimpse into the couple’s picturesque wedding, which took place at Cap Estel near Èze in the South of France, close to where Sartore grew up, according to People. After exchanging vows in the property’s gardens, the newlyweds celebrated with a poolside cocktail hour, dinner on the lawn and an afterparty inside the villa.

Following the wedding, Sartore told Vogue the day felt “perfect, flawless” and said she wished they could relive it all over again.

Their Love Story Began Years Before the Wedding

The anniversary also served as a reminder of how the couple’s relationship began.

Cudi and Sartore first met in 2018 at the late Virgil Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton menswear show. Several years later, Cudi proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, on Dec. 28, 2023. They publicly confirmed both their relationship and engagement in April 2024 before saying “I do” the following summer.

As previously reported, the wedding came just weeks after Cudi testified in Sean Combs’ federal criminal trial, making the celebration a joyful new chapter after an emotional stretch.

The ceremony included several personal tributes to Abloh, including custom Saint Laurent attire, wedding bands designed by Ben Baller, a bounce house honoring the late designer and a performance by BadBadNotGood, who also performed during Abloh’s landmark 2018 Louis Vuitton presentation.

At the time, Cudi reflected on the wedding by writing, “Man, I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life… Here’s to a bright future together, Mrs. Mescudi,” while once again calling Sartore his “ride or die.”

One year later, the couple appears just as happy, with Cudi summing up the milestone in one simple message: “One year down, a lifetime to go.”