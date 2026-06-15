T-Pain, Diplo, Kid Cudi & More Celebs Mourn Oliver Tree With Heartfelt Tributes After His Unexpected Passing at 32

Oliver Tree died in a tragic helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which also claimed the lives of five others. He was 32. The news of Tree’s passing broke on Sunday, June 14, and social media has been flooded with touching tributes celebrating the musician and his impact on the industry.

Fans Mourn the Loss of Oliver Tree

Fans have flooded Tree’s last Instagram post, shared shortly before his death on Sunday morning. The joyful and playful video offered a glimpse of what he had been up to in Brazil, and fans have used it to share their condolences and mourn Tree’s loss. Other popular figures within the music industry have also paid tribute, including Tree’s ex-girlfriend, “The Voice” alum Melanie Martinez.

Martinez shared a heartbreaking message describing the loss she felt. “Been an absolute wreck today. It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply.” The couple had been broken up for years, but remained good friends.

Music Industry Stars Celebrate Oliver Tree With Heartfelt Tributes

Getty Oliver Tree performs at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021

DJ Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr., posted several photos on Instagram of himself and Tree. In the caption, he wrote a long and heartfelt tribute. “When people ask me who my dream collaborator is, I never gave the right answer. I might say something obvious, or anyone with a good personality. But it is, and always will be, Oliver Tree,” he wrote.

He continued, “We met each other as fans, but I don’t think I’ve ever met another creator with the same raw ambition for chaos as me.” Diplo also shared some of the crazy antics that they got up to, and the incredible impact that Tree had on him. “I’m not gonna say I miss you yet, because somehow you’re still here. Still inspiring me right now,” he concluded.

Other celebrities to share their thoughts were musician Kid Cudi, who penned a touching tribute on X. “(Expletive) man. Spoke to Oliver a few weeks ago,” he shared. “This is heartbreaking. A really amazing and beautiful human. This (expletive) sucks bad. Sending all my prayers and love to the families dealing with losses. Oliver we love you, forever.”

KSI posted a heartbreaking tribute on X. “Can’t believe I’m actually having to type this. You’re 32 man. You should still be here,” he wrote. “You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro.”

Celebrities Share Their Shock After Oliver Tree’s Passing

Musician Bebe Rexha shared her shock at the news of Tree’s passing. In a post on X, she wrote, “I’m in shock. I was in the middle of my cd signing in nyc when I found the news of Oliver tree. I can’t believe it. We recorded a record together to be on dirty blonde. He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace.”

T-Pain shared a video of Tree and commented on the meeting in the caption on Instagram. “Never will forget this lesson from Oliver or the time we had on @nappyboyradiopodcast Thanks for sharing your art and for always being different in the best way possible,” he wrote. “See you on the brighter side.”

Whitney Cummings shared a photo of Tree on X. “Oliver Tree is one of the most talented people on earth and usually that comes with an ego and all kinds of (expletive) nonsense, but Oliver is pure love and the best version of what an artist and person can and should be,” she wrote. “There’s no silver lining. We lost a giant.”