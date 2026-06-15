Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Marc Anthony & His Gorgeous New Wife Celebrate Special Family Milestones: PHOTOS

Marc Anthony and his gorgeous wife, Nadia Ferreira, are expecting their second child, but over the weekend they celebrated their first son, Marquito’s third birthday. The happy couple shared the photos with fans, and it looked like an incredible day.

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira Celebrate Their Son’s Birthday

The gorgeous pictures shared on Instagram show Ferreira wearing a green dress that accentuates her baby bump. There are also family photos of her posing with the Grammy Award-winning musician and their son.

The theme for the event appears to be inspired by Disney’s “The Lion King,” and it is so cute! Orange balloons line the ceiling, and there are cutouts of the film’s characters, including Nala and Simba. Behind the family is a giant, towering cake. In the photo caption, Ferreira shared her thoughts. “My little boy, my chiquito, my baby… Today he turns 3 years old, and I can’t believe how fast time flies. May God always bless you,” the translated message reads.

Fans flooded the post with their thoughts. “We love you my love, how beautiful it is to see you grow,” a fan wrote. “Happy 3rd Birthday Marquito always an honor to make your birthday cakes. time flies,” the baker responsible for the incredible cake shared.

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira Share a Glimpse Into Their Baby Shower

It has been an exciting week for the family, and just a few days ago, Ferreira shared a video from their lavish baby shower. She also revealed that they are expecting a girl and that she wore a stunning baby-pink dress for the occasion.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “What a beauty!!!! We love you very much!,” a comment reads. “Happy to witness a dream baby shower,” another person wrote.

A third commenter wrote, “So much love!”

Marc Anthony Is Expecting His 8th Child

Getty Marc Anthony poses with sons Ryan Adrian Muñiz and Cristian Marcus Muñiz

Anthony and Ferreira announced the birth of their second, and his eighth child, in an Instagram post on January 28. The cute photo shows her growing baby bump, with her hand resting on it. Anthony and their son’s hand are also touching her stomach.

Anthony has two children with Debbie Rosado, two children with Dayanara Torres, and twins with Jennifer Lopez. Anthony’s children with his ex-girlfriend, Rosado, are daughter Arianna and son Chase. His children with his ex-wife, Torres, are sons Cristian and Ryan, and his twins with Lopez are Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz and Oskar Muñiz.

Anthony loves being a father, telling CBS’ Sunday Morning in 2016, “The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time … What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn’t work out that way,” People reports.

He continued, “It’s the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that’s the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level.”