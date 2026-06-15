See Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Jaw-Dropping Figure’ as She Slays Edgy Bodysuit

There’s no doubt that Jennifer Lopez knows how to slay both a fashionable outfit and a sensational show. That’s just what the star did when she took the stage for a surprise performance in the French capital while wearing a buzz-worthy bodysuit.

JLo Was Picture-Perfect While Posing in Paris

Plenty of Lopez’s fans got a thrill when the star popped up in France to put on quite a show and did so while wearing a fabulously fashionable bodysuit.

As the Daily Mail reported, “Lopez, 56, flaunt[ed] her jaw-dropping figure in a sexy cut out leotard as she pose[d] for sizzling snaps backstage ahead of surprise performance with David Guetta in Paris.”

“The singer showcased her amazing figure in the skintight grey and black one-piece which boasted a large cut out across the chest,” the Mail added. “She put on a very leggy display in the high-legged number which she teamed with opaque black tights and towering ankle boots.”

Beyond that, the Mail pointed out that “JLo draped a black leather jacket off her shoulders as she strutted around backstage posing for sizzling photos,” and along with “[s]tyling her long brunette tresses in a sleek half high ponytail, the actress opted for a pair of large sunglasses.”

“She seemed in good spirits as she had her makeup touched up ahead of performing with the French DJ their collaboration single Save Me Tonight at the Stade de France,” per the Mail.

When Lopez shared a video of her performance on Instagram, it prompted plenty of comments from her fans, with one person writing, “JENN YOURE THE BEAUTY AND THE BEAST AT THE SAME TIME! 🩷✨ AMAZING ❤️‍🩹”

“She literally stayed young on the floor❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another social media user added.

A third fan wrote, “You did that! It was so good being there in person @jlo, you got us all on the floor. Until next time ❤️”

“ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 🔥🔥🔥,” came from another follower.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “You have to tour again queen! We already miss you!!!”

JLo ‘Doesn’t Hold Back’ When It Comes to Style

Getty Jennifer Lopez

Thanks to years of slaying noteworthy looks both onstage and on the red carpet, Lopez is undeniably a fashion icon. Frankly, she “has been known to wear the heck out of a sweatshirt and a pair of leggings, so it’s no surprise that when it comes to glamorous events, the style star doesn’t hold back,” according to InStyle.

InStyle explains that “Lopez has been making us audibly gasp with her red carpet looks since at least 1997 (and definitely since 2000, when her infamous green Versace gown first made an appearance at the Grammys), and there’s rarely a moment when we aren’t impressed or envious about what she’s wearing.”

Getty Jennifer Lopez in the famous green Versace dress

That’s not to mention the fact that the star “has so much red carpet fashion to crush that it actually takes two stylists—Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn — to keep up with her needs. The duo (known by their Instagram hashtag #RandM) have been by Lopez’s side since 2010 and have a hand in everything she wears, from music videos and stage performances to the Oscars and Met Gala, and everything (read: a lot) in between.”