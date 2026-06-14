Oliver Tree Passes at 32 After Tragic Helicopter Crash in Brazil

The music world is mourning the loss of singer and performer Oliver Tree after reports emerged that he was among six people killed in a devastating helicopter crash in Brazil.

According to reports from Brazilian authorities per TMZ, two helicopters collided in midair over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning before crashing to the ground.

All six people aboard the aircraft were killed.

What We Know So Far

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the collision.

Brazilian police identified Tree as one of the passengers involved in the crash.

Reports indicate that five people were traveling in one helicopter, while the second aircraft was occupied only by its pilot.

The collision reportedly occurred above an electric vehicle storage yard, where the crash sparked a fire among parked vehicles.

The tragedy came just one day after Tree shared social media content documenting his first trip to Brazil.

Fans had been following along as the artist posted updates from the country before the devastating news broke.

Reports from Brazil also noted that he had recently been in the country during his ongoing world tour.

Tributes From Fans Pour in Since the Sad New Was Announced

As news of the crash spread online, tributes from fans poured across social media.

“NOOOOOO THIS IS SO SAD,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Praying for his family.”

Many expressed disbelief, noting that they had recently attended one of his concerts or seen videos from his performances.

“I’m so upset about this,” one fan commented.

“Can’t believe it,” another wrote.

Tree built a devoted following thanks to his unique blend of music, comedy and larger-than-life visuals.

Tree Had an Impressive Career

He first began gaining attention as a teenager, collaborating with notable artists before launching a solo career that would eventually make him a global star.

After releasing independent music early in his career, Tree broke through to mainstream audiences with his debut studio album, “Ugly Is Beautiful,” in 2020.

The album helped cement his reputation as one of the music industry’s most unconventional artists.

His hit song “Life Goes On” became one of his biggest successes, earning widespread popularity and helping introduce his music to a broader audience.

Over the following years, he released additional albums, including “Cowboy Tears” and “Alone in a Crowd,” while continuing to build a dedicated fanbase through sold-out shows and viral online content.

Most recently, Tree released “Love You Madly Hate You Badly” earlier this year and was preparing for another busy stretch of performances.

According to reports, he had numerous tour dates scheduled throughout Europe, North America, Australia and Asia in the months ahead.

Known for his signature bowl haircut, oversized outfits and self-deprecating humor, Tree carved out a distinctive place in modern music.

His ability to combine absurd comedy with emotional songwriting helped him connect with millions of listeners around the world.

At the time of his death, Oliver Tree was just 32 years old.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.