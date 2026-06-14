Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Turn Up the Heat with Rumored Date Night Out

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans are sparking romance rumors!

The Key TV Network founder and “Hot Ones” host were recently spotted together New York City, exchanging glances at the Italian restaurant Lucali. According to TMZ, an eyewitness reported that the pair “dined for more than 90 minutes.” Although they “didn’t show any PDA,” Evans “seemed smitten over Keke.”

An onlooker also sent a photo tip to DeuxMoi, capturing Palmer and Evans deep in conversation, with Evans smiling and a bottle of Acqua Panna water between them.

How It Started: Keke Palmer & Sean Evans

Their rumored date night took place not long after a buzzworthy conversation on the Palmer’s hit podcast, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” Before the interview, Palmer cheekily introduced Evans as “a potential future suitor” and “my boo,” which viewers noted was matched by undeniable chemistry and a flirtatious atmosphere. “This whole episode was Keke telling Sean how to date her lol,” one viewer commented. Another said, “I’m taking this as their 4th date lmaoo,” while a third added, “I love that Sean isn’t giving boyfriend energy, he’s giving HUSBAND energy.”

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During their conversation on Palmer’s show, the two discussed love languages, the art of interviewing, and their “viral kiss” on Palmer’s 2025 episode of “Hot Ones.” “I saw an interview where you said I was your favorite guest, you know, and all this really sweet stuff. I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark,” Palmer said, to which Evans immediately agreed.

The ‘Hot Ones’ That Kicked Off a Friendship & Thousand Memes

Palmer and Evans’ friendship dates back to their first meet-cute in 2017 on “Hot Ones.” They reminisced about the experience and their subsequent reunions on “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.”

“It’s important for me to talk about me being on ‘Hot Ones.’ I actually feel like I’ve been on the most times. I’ll never forget even that first one— that was just the most fun ever,” she recalled. “I feel like that became the beginning of my whole meme thing with me, when people saw me on that first one with you, where I’m trying my hardest to x, y, and z… that was incredible.”

Afterward, Palmer asked Evans why he thought she was a good “Hot Ones” guest. He responded with several compliments: “There’s a lot of reasons that you’re a great guest. But you’re obviously very charismatic. You’re smart. You’re beautiful. You have a way of talking about the stuff that you do. You’ll say something smart or thoughtful, and then you’ll provide an example from your career. And then you’ll undercut that with a little joke.”

As for that kiss, Evans said, “I don’t know what it did for you, but it was great for my stock.” “It was great for me as well,” Palmer replied. Evans added, “This is my dream for when we’re old New Yorkers. We do the coffee mug, coffee table morning show.”

How It’s Going: Keke Palmer & Sean Evans

Now that reports of Keke Palmer and Sean Evans’ candlelit dinner have gone public, fans continue to eagerly ship their favorite “Hot Ones” pair. While neither celebrity has officially confirmed or denied their relationship status, speculation about their potential romance is only growing stronger.

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