Keke Palmer Breaks Silence on Sean Evans Dating Rumors: ‘We’re Hanging Out’

After months of flirty exchanges and growing speculation from fans, Keke Palmer is finally addressing the buzz surrounding her relationship with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans. During a recent appearance at a Cannes event, the actress and “American Idol” Season 21 mentor opened up about where things stand between them, offering a candid update that only added more fuel to the romance rumors.

Keeping the Spark Alive

Keke seems to be adding more fuel to those romance rumors between her and Evans. “The Burbs” actress did comment on her connection with the “Hot Ones” host.

While Evans has been vocal about his crush on her for years, no word from Keke on things.

Palmer was speaking with Jay Shetty during Spotify’s Conversations That Channel Culture panel in Cannes, France, on June 23. During their conversation, Shetty put Palmer in the hot seat, asking if she’s “serious” about pursuing Evans.

Keke joked, “Oh, we’re talking about this?,” per E! News. She continued, “First of all, I love Sean Evams. I love Sean. Hey, Sean! That’s my guy.”

Shetty mentioned the alleged date the two supposedly went on in NYC earlier this month, which only heated the romance rumors even more.

Palmer confirmed, “We’re hanging out,” before adding that they “never know what could arise.”

Keke, who shares son Leodis, 3, with ex Darius Jackson, said they are “just taking it day by day,” teasing they are taking it “one wing at a time, so to speak.”

Undeniable Chemistry

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This latest update comes just weeks after Evans joined the “Nope” star on her podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.” During that episode, they proved their undeniable chemistry, yet again.

To start, she introduced the 40-year-old as her “potential future suitor” and also “my boo.” Evans, of course, gushed over Palmer, saying, “It’s just fun being with you.”

During the episode, they kept their flirty exchanges going when they talked about childhood crushes. Evans did admit in 2023 that he had a crush on Palmer.

For his answer to his childhood crush on the podcast, he said it was Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes from TLC. Palmer cheekily replied, “I played Chili in the TLC movie. Close enough.”

Evans, who clearly looked excited about that answer, responded with a laugh, “I know you did. Close enough. Absolutely close enough.”

Keke’s Mom Approves

While all of the fans are out here rooting for Palmer and Evans to get together, it seems like Keke’s mom, Sharon Palmer, might be rooting for that to happen also.

During Eva’s appearance on the podcast. Sharon joined the conversation. She definitely didn’t hide how much she enjoyed seeing the two interact.

While talking with Sean, she told him that watching him and her daughter together was a “great moment.” This gave fans even more reason to speculate that there could be something more than friendship developing between them.

While neither Palmer nor Evans has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, their public appearances, playful banter, and willingness to discuss each other openly have kept fans invested.