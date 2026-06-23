Former ‘American Idol’ Star Chris Daughtry Pays Tribute to Clive Davis, Says ‘Thank You’

Clive Davis, one of the most influential figures in modern music, has died at the age of 94. The legendary producer and executive passed away on Monday, June 22, 2026, after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection.

And yep, tributes started pouring in almost immediately; including a very personal one from Chris Daughtry.

Chris Daughtry Reflects on the Moment Clive Davis Changed Everything

Daughtry first rose to fame on Season 5 of “American Idol” back in 2006 (when it was still airing on Fox). He finished in fourth place but went on to build a major post-show career with his band Daughtry. Honestly, it’s one of those cases where the show placement doesn’t really tell the full story.

After news of Davis’ passing broke, Daughtry shared a long Instagram tribute (seen above) remembering the executive who gave him his first record deal and, in his words, believed in him when others didn’t.

“Today we lost a legend… a TITAN in the music industry. A man I owe a lot to. The one and only Mr. @clivejdavis”

He went on to credit Davis for taking a chance on him early on, writing:

“The man who would give me my first record deal. Thank you for believing in and taking a chance on a 26 year old me… A singer songwriter from North Carolina who couldn’t even win a TV singing competition 🤣 “

Daughtry also pointed out something that clearly stuck with him… that Davis was the only executive out of several he met with who showed real interest in his original songs.

“Thank you for seeing something more in me. Thank you for being the only record exec out of the 6 that I met with to show genuine interest in MY songs….”

Then he circled back to a moment that basically became a turning point in his career; the first time he played “Home” for Davis in person.

“I will never forget… sitting in your office… you asked me in front of a room full of RCA staff to break out my guitar and play you something that I wrote. I remember my hands shaking… my voice quivering as I managed to get through a song called ‘Home’… the room goes quiet… you looked around the room and looked back at me and said ‘well… that sounds like a hit’.”

And at the end he added:

“My heart almost exploded out of my chest. I will never forget this moment. You will be missed sir. Thank you for all the great music you helped cultivate and bring to this world through your passion and love for artists and their craft. Much love and respect. RIP 💜💜💜”

His post was shared alongside a photo of the two together.

Fans React to a Legacy That Still Hits Decades Later

After the tribute went live, fans filled the comments with memories of both Davis’ influence and Daughtry’s long-standing impact on music. One person wrote:

“You’re a winner for us all and he saw it too… I’m truly sorry 😔🫂”

Others pointed to the lasting impact of Daughtry’s music, particularly “Home,” the song Davis immediately recognized as something special.

“You know, no matter how many times I hear ‘Home’… it will always be a song I carry inside my heart forever because it is a template of my beautiful world within me. So, thank you also Chris.”

The comment section also filled with appreciation for Davis and the artists he championed over the years.

“I owe Clive everything for taking a chance on my favorite band, 🙏”

Many fans agreed that Davis’ belief in Daughtry helped pave the way for a career that has lasted nearly two decades.

“Beautiful tribute Chris, we are all so grateful that he saw what we all did 🥹❤️🙏🏻 RIP prayers for his family”

Others praised the executive for recognizing Daughtry’s talent and helping bring his music to audiences around the world.

“Beautiful heartfelt tribute.♥️Beyond grateful he saw/heard your potential, believed in you and gave you that chance to share your passion, masterful lyrics and beautiful pipes with the world. 🙏”

One commenter summed up the feelings shared throughout the post’s comments section:

“There will be no one like him. Met him, played for him. He is a legend”

Let’s be real; It seems like Davis’ impact stretched far beyond record deals and chart success. And while there will be plenty of tributes in the days ahead, Daughtry’s post really lands on one core idea: sometimes one moment in a meeting, a single person saying, “this sounds like a hit,” is enough to change everything.