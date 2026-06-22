Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys and More Stars Share Emotional Tributes to Clive Davis

The death of legendary music executive Clive Davis has prompted an extraordinary outpouring of tributes from artists, entertainers and public figures whose lives and careers were shaped by his influence.

Over a career that spanned more than six decades, Davis helped discover, develop or champion some of the biggest names in music. Following news of his death at age 94, social media quickly filled with heartfelt messages from stars who remembered him not just as an industry titan, but as a mentor, friend and believer in talent.

The names paying tribute tell the story of Davis’ remarkable reach: Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Martha Stewart, Harry Connick Jr., Magic Johnson and Barry Manilow were among those who publicly honored his legacy.

Bruce Springsteen Remembered the Man Who Changed His Life

Bruce Springsteen shared one of the day’s most emotional tributes, reflecting on the moment Davis signed him to Columbia Records when he was just 22 years old.

“Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis,” Springsteen wrote.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer credited Davis with helping launch his career and praised the executive for treating him with the same kindness before and after fame.

“He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success.”

For many fans, the message offered a reminder that Davis wasn’t simply discovering artists. He was investing in people.

Alicia Keys Called Davis a Visionary

Alicia Keys also shared an emotional tribute, describing Davis as someone who could see possibilities long before the rest of the world.

“Clive Davis, the visionary who transformed dreams into reality,” Keys wrote.

She praised his unwavering belief in artists and reflected on the impact he had on generations of musicians throughout his career.

Keys’ relationship with Davis stretched back decades, making her tribute especially meaningful as fans reflected on his lasting influence across multiple eras of music.

The Tributes Extended Far Beyond Music

The outpouring wasn’t limited to recording artists.

Martha Stewart remembered Davis as a friend, mentor and neighbor, calling him “amazing, talented, intuitive” while recalling years of celebrations, dinners and Grammy-week gatherings.

Harry Connick Jr. shared a photo alongside Davis and described him as “a giant in the music industry” and “such a nice man.”

Magic Johnson highlighted Davis’ extraordinary contributions to music, noting the countless legendary performers whose careers he helped shape.

Barry Manilow perhaps captured the mood best. Reflecting on more than five decades together, the singer wrote that while some people might have viewed their relationship as business, “to Clive, it never was. It was family.”

Why Clive Davis’ Legacy Is Different

Plenty of executives leave behind impressive résumés.

Very few leave behind tributes like these.

The messages pouring in from artists across generations reveal a common theme: Davis wasn’t remembered solely for the records he sold or the careers he launched. He was remembered for the relationships he built.

Whether it was a young Bruce Springsteen looking for a chance, an emerging Alicia Keys searching for someone who believed in her vision, or longtime friends like Martha Stewart and Barry Manilow, the stories all point to the same thing.

Clive Davis had an extraordinary ability to recognize greatness before anyone else saw it.

And judging by the names now honoring him, that gift changed countless lives.