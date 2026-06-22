Ina Garten’s Fourth of July Menu Swaps Burgers for a Surprising Summer Favorite

Ina Garten’s Fourth of July celebrations may follow a familiar summer formula, but the longtime Food Network star puts her own signature spin on every dish.

The “Barefoot Contessa” host shared her ideal Fourth of July menu on her website, offering a lineup that includes classic summer flavors alongside a few unexpected choices. While many backyard gatherings center around burgers and hot dogs, Garten’s holiday table features warm lobster rolls, Julia Child’s favorite potato salad, vegetable coleslaw, homemade lemonade, toasted coconut marshmallow s’mores, and her famous American flag cake.

The menu reflects the cooking philosophy that has made Garten one of America’s most beloved culinary personalities: keep things simple, use quality ingredients, and focus on dishes people will remember.

Ina Garten’s Fourth of July Menu Starts With Warm Lobster Rolls

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Instead of traditional burgers, Garten serves warm lobster rolls as the centerpiece of her holiday meal.

Her Connecticut-style version combines chunks of lobster meat with melted butter, lemon juice, celery and fresh herbs before piling the mixture into toasted split-top buns.

Julia Child’s Favorite Potato Salad Gets a Place on the Table

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No Fourth of July celebration would feel complete without potato salad, but Garten opts for a recipe with a famous culinary connection.

She serves Julia Child’s favorite potato salad, a French-inspired version that includes ingredients such as shallots, cornichons, chives and dill.

Fresh Sides and Homemade Lemonade Round Out the Menu

Alongside the richer main dishes, Garten includes vegetable coleslaw for freshness and texture.

The crisp vegetables provide balance to the buttery lobster rolls and hearty potato salad. The side dish adds color and crunch while staying true to the relaxed nature of a summer gathering.

For drinks, Garten keeps things straightforward with homemade lemonade.

The refreshing beverage offers a bright citrus contrast to the meal. Garten has also noted that adults can add a splash of vodka for a festive variation.

Ina Garten’s Dessert Menu Features S’mores and Her Famous Flag Cake

Dessert plays a major role in Garten’s Fourth of July celebration.

Her menu includes toasted coconut marshmallow s’mores, a twist on the classic campfire favorite. The addition of homemade marshmallows brings a more refined touch while preserving the nostalgic appeal of the dessert.

The holiday menu also includes what may be Garten’s most recognizable Fourth of July creation: her American flag cake.

The dessert has become a tradition for Garten over the years. In a 2017 Instagram video, she shared her decorating process and wrote, “It’s a Fourth of July tradition! I’ve made so many flag cakes over the years and I’ve gotten really fast at decorating them!!”

She revisited the cake again in 2020, sharing another version for Memorial Day.

“We may be stuck at home,” Garten wrote at the time, “but we can still celebrate Memorial Day with a fabulous Flag Cake! It’s the perfect baking project with the kids. Or with anyone you love!”