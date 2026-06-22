‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Update Reveals New Characters and Possible Mystery Baby

Fans of “The Gilded Age” now have a clearer idea of when they will return to the world of New York’s elite families.

HBO Max has confirmed that season 4 of the hit Julian Fellowes drama is scheduled to premiere in fall 2026. The announcement came alongside a behind-the-scenes production teaser that offered the first look at what’s ahead for several fan-favorite characters while also introducing new cast members and sparking speculation about a possible baby storyline.

The acclaimed period drama remains one of HBO Max’s most successful original series, and expectations are high after season 3 became the show’s best-reviewed installment to date.

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Release Window Announced

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HBO Max shared a behind-the-scenes clip featuring members of the cast discussing the upcoming season while production continues.

The footage confirmed that season 4 will arrive in fall 2026, though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

The teaser also offered hints about where several major storylines are headed following the dramatic season 3 finale.

Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon return as George and Bertha Russell, whose marriage faced significant challenges last season.

The new footage shows the pair dancing together at a lavish ball, suggesting there may be hope for reconciliation.

Spector teased the storyline by saying the couple is “trying to find their way back to each other.”

Meanwhile, Louisa Jacobson hinted at additional drama ahead for Marian Brook and Larry Russell after the emotional events of season 3.

Jacobson teased “consequences” awaiting several characters when the series returns.

New Cast Members Join Season 4 if the HBO Hit

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Season 4 will also introduce several new faces.

Among the additions is actress Elizabeth Marvel, who joins the series as Nurse Virginia Saville.

Additional newcomers include Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts and Andrew Burnap.

The newcomers join a returning ensemble that includes Coon, Spector, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, Audra McDonald and Phylicia Rashad.

Veteran star Baranski appears especially enthusiastic about the upcoming season.

According to the teaser, she described season 4 as her favorite installment of the series so far.

Baby Casting Call Sparks Season 4 Speculation

One of the biggest questions surrounding season 4 involves a possible new baby.

According to reports, production sought infants between newborn and five months old for filming in Newport earlier this year.

The casting notice specified that the selected infant would portray a newborn being held by one of the show’s principal cast members.

While HBO Max has not confirmed any storyline involving a baby, the casting call has fueled speculation among fans about which family could be welcoming a new addition.

‘The Gilded Age’ Continues Its Critical Success

Since premiering in 2022, “The Gilded Age” has steadily built both critical acclaim and audience support.

Season 1 earned a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 improved to 94%, while season 3 became the highest-rated season yet with a 96% score.

The series was officially renewed for season 4 in July 2025.

At the time, Rhode Island Film & Television Office head Steven Feinberg praised the show’s continued success.

“We are extremely excited for everyone associated with this masterful show, including the creator Lord Julian Fellowes and his outstanding team behind the camera and the performers in front of it,” Feinberg told The Providence Journal.