Jenny Mollen Says Relationship With Jason Biggs Is ‘Still Romantic’ After Split

Jenny Mollen is opening up about life after her split from Jason Biggs, and according to the actress and author, their relationship looks very different these days but it is far from over.

More than a month after news broke that Mollen and Biggs had ended their 18-year marriage, Mollen is sharing new insight into where things stand between them. Speaking on the June 23 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the 47-year-old described the breakup as both “surreal” and “bizarre,” while explaining that separating from someone you share children with is nothing like a traditional breakup.

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Mollen and Biggs, 48, share two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8. While the former couple now live separately, she said they remain deeply involved in one another’s lives because of their family.

“People will be like, ‘How does it feel?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, the same?’” Mollen said. “We live in two different places, but we’re still tethered.”

She explained that the pair still communicate constantly about parenting responsibilities, after-school activities, schedules and holidays, making it difficult to view the separation as a complete ending.

The comments come just weeks after People confirmed that Mollen and Biggs had quietly separated after 18 years of marriage. At the time, a source told the outlet that the former couple remained on good terms and had even celebrated Biggs’ birthday together as a family following the split.

Jenny Mollen Says the Love Hasn’t Disappeared

One of the biggest revelations from Mollen’s interview came when podcast host Amanda Hirsch suggested the romantic aspect of the relationship was over.

Mollen disagreed.

“And it’s still, like, romantic. We still love each other,” she said, according to the podcast interview. “It’s just not, I don’t know, it’s a different type of romance. It’s, like, your best friend.”

She went on to describe her relationship with the “American Pie” actor as strong despite the end of their marriage.

“We love each other, and it is a solid relationship,” Mollen said. “We have always been amazing co-parents and teammates.”

According to Mollen, one of the strangest parts of the breakup has actually been dealing with other people’s reactions. She joked that friends, fans and acquaintances often seem more upset about the split than she and Biggs do themselves.

“People are like, ‘I don’t know how to feel! I’m so sad,’” she said, adding that she often finds herself comforting others about the news.

The Former Couple Remain Focused on Family

Jason Biggs, Sid Biggs and Jenny Mollen at the screening “Moana” on November 20, 2016 in New York City. (Getty Images)

While the separation surprised many fans, reports have suggested the couple had been working through challenges in their marriage for years before ultimately deciding to part ways.

Sources previously claimed that Mollen and Biggs attended couples therapy and made significant efforts to preserve their relationship before choosing to separate. Reports also speculated that Biggs’ recent weight-loss transformation and work-related stress may have contributed to tension in the marriage, although neither Mollen nor Biggs has publicly confirmed those claims.

Despite the split, the former couple appear committed to maintaining a strong family dynamic. Earlier this month, Mollen and Biggs were photographed dining out with their sons in New York City. According to Page Six, the pair were later seen leaving the restaurant arm-in-arm, with Mollen appearing to help Biggs as he limped and briefly stopped during the walk.

Those close to the former couple have continued to describe the relationship as amicable, emphasizing that Mollen and Biggs remain focused on co-parenting and supporting one another.

For Mollen, that connection has not disappeared even though their marriage has ended.

“It’s still romantic. We still love each other.”