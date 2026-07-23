Jenny Mollen Inspirationally Shares How She’s Coping With Being ‘Massively Depressed’ 2 Months After Jason Biggs Split

Jenny Mollen took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22 to relatably share how she’s coping and thriving through depression following her split from her husband of 18 years, “Orange Is the New Black” star Jason Biggs.

Biggs played Larry, the fiancé of main character Piper Chapman in the Netflix hit that premiered in 2013 and ran for 7 seasons.

In her eye-opening post, Mollen explained, “I am massively depressed. This is just what surviving looks like.” The words were accompanied by video clips of the 47-year-old sitting on a fence catching the breeze in her hair, and skipping and dancing through a pasture in a floral maxi dress.

The update on her mental state comes a little over two months after she and Biggs, 48, announced their separation. The exes share two sons who are 12 and 8. Their decision to end things was revealed in a May 14 People exclusive which explained the outlet learned from a source the co-parents are on “great terms” and are “very much connected.” The report also says the mag was assured the exes “are doing great.”

Neither member of the former couple has filed a divorce petition yet.

Fans & Friends Share Encouraging Words After Jenny Mollen’s Depression Revelation

The comment section of Mollen’s post was flooded with encouraging messages.

Busy Phillips reacted to the post by simply writing, “I love you” and adding a heart.

A podcaster wrote, “One step, sway, and sparkle at a time until the shine reaches your eyes, you glow, and conquer the world. Until then one foot in front of the other and every now and then, click your heels, and love yourself a little harder❤️”

Jenny Mollen Broke Her Silence on Jason Biggs Spit in a Podcast Appearance Last Month

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Mollen spoke out on the June 23 episode of Amanda Hirsch’s podcast “Not Skinny but Not Fat” to talk about where things stand with Biggs.

The “Girls” actress, who appeared in two episodes of the HBO hit’s third season, reacted to being single for the first time in 18 years by exclaiming, “What is my life?” She went on to call the feeling “surreal” and “really bizarre.”

She added that the kids she shares with her ex give her some normalcy, saying sometimes being broken up feels “the same” despite living in two different households. She went on, “We still talk 18 times a day about everyone’s schedule, and after school, holidays, and so there is like this element of like – it isn’t like a normal breakup where you’re like, ‘See ya.’ And then maybe we’ll bump into each other in 10 years and about it. It’s not like that.”

Mollen even surprisingly revealed, “It’s still romantic. We still love each other. It’s just not – I don’t know. It’s a different type of romance. It’s like your best friend.”

She said the strangest part is that people around her “don’t know to feel” and seeing their sadness at the break up of a seemingly happy couple. She joked, “I’m sorry for your loss. I’m so deeply sorry.”

Mollen added she and Biggs still share a “solid relationship” and that they’ve been “amazing coparents and teammates.”