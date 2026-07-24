‘Star Trek’ Will Never Go Away, Say ‘Strange New Worlds’ Stars Amid Production Shakeups

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” beamed its fourth season into living rooms last night, and co-stars Rebecca Romjin and Anson Mount are convinced that the franchise isn’t going anywhere.

Imperative To ‘Keep ‘Star Trek’ Alive,’ Says Romijn

In a recent interview, Romijn and Mount made the case that “Star Trek” has become something closer to a permanent fixture of American culture rather than a passing franchise. The actors and childhood fans of the franchise were clear in their conviction that no matter the red tape on the production side, the franchise has staying power.

Romijn called the franchise a “reason for hope,” a sentiment that resonates especially deeply with fans. “It’s a reason for hope, especially passing it on to a younger generation and a version of the future that’s optimistic and not scary and aggressive,” she said. “I think it’s always going to be relevant.”

Her comments stem from her idea that the more divisive the present becomes, the more important it becomes to represent an optimistic vision of the future. Mount agreed, and had a particularly stunning reason for his perspective.

“‘Star Trek’ has been around for roughly 25% of the history of our nation,” he said. “So, at this point, I think it’s sort of baked into the cake of our gestalt.”

Production Shakeups Have Stalled New Shows

As the “Star Trek” franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, reflecting on its presence in American culture is a huge argument for its lasting impact. Though fans have raised concerns about the fact that there are no new “Star Trek” shows or films in production, comments from two of the franchise’s current stars mean a lot.

Further, Alex Kurtzman feels similarly. His leadership in the most recent films and television series the franchise has produced has brought about an era of transition.

In March 2026, Kurtzman shared a reassuring message to fans who were concerned about this transition period. He cited the recent mergers between Paramount and Skydance, and now Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, as the reason for the production slowdown. Managing the merger of the two studios’ assets is administratively difficult.

Even with the administrative concerns in the background, Kurtzman said he and “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” showrunner Noga Landau feel supported. “Everything on so many fronts has slowed down as [the studios] figure out how they’re building their business in a new way, and that’s what’s going on here,” he said. “It doesn’t have to do with anything other than that. It’s just gonna take time because it’s a big change, you know, and they’re working as fast as they can. My understanding is they’ve been nothing but supportive. Noga and I have gotten nothing but support from them, so we’ll see.”

Signs are showing positively for the future of the franchise from both sides of the table. Fans will have to continue playing the waiting game and hoping that news on the franchise will remain positive.

For now, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” season 4 premiered on July 23, 2026 with new episodes streaming on Thursdays.