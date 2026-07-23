‘Star Trek’ Actor Reveals Wife’s Reaction to His Steamy Joy Behar Kiss

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” star Anson Mount got a bit more than he bargained for when he walked onto the set of “The View” earlier this week.

Instead of being greeted with some hugs and hellos during his appearance on the ABC morning show’s July 22 episode, he got a spicy kiss on the lips from none other than Joy Behar.

And now, we know how both Mount and Behar’s other halves felt about the on-air lip-lock—a smooch the actor insists was not pre-planned.

The On-Air Kiss

On the Wednesday, July 22 episode of “The View,” Mount kicked things off by giving Behar a hug while he walked out to greet the co-hosts. After she whispered something in his ear, he gave her a peck hello on the lips before she pulled him closer for a steamier smooch.

After the kiss, he had a smile and stunned look on his face, as he wiped her lipstick off his lips.

“No wonder Joy has been talking about you all morning,” exclaimed Sunny Hostin, before Behar quipped, “You know something, I’m old, but I’m not dead.”

Mount then deadpanned, “I am.”

Whoopi Goldberg tried to power forward with the internet, but noticed Behar was still in a stunned state. “Are you okay?” she asked Joy, who replied, “I just need a touch-up. Last time he was here, he brought me flowers for my birthday, and it’s never been the same between us.”

He, however, reminded her that he got married in the time since his last appearance on the show.

Mount’s Wife Reacts

The “Star Trek” star opened up a bit more about the kiss in a pair of interviews with press following the appearance.

“I asked my wife to promise me that she wouldn’t divorce me,” he joked to TV Insider, adding that his wife, Darah Trang, “thought it was hilarious.”

“I hadn’t been on ‘The View’ in 13 years. That was the last time I saw Joy Behar,” he continued. “I brought her flowers for her birthday, and I guess I made an impression. So we’ll see what she does next time.”

He also told Decider that the kiss was “not discussed” between the two beforehand.

“That was surprising. If anything’’’s gonna take you off your game, reset your head, that was it. I was present after that,” he added.

Mount also made it clear he had nothing but a good time during his appearance.

“[Joy’s] so funny. That whole group of ladies was so hospitable. I was really just happy to be there.”

Behar’s Husband Reacts, Too

Behar also opened up about the kiss while speaking with producer Brian Teta on the morning show’s Behind the Table podcast.

Revealing she whispered “lips” into Mount’s ear as he hugged her, she said she pulled him closer because she “just felt like kissing him.” Behar also revealed she had been “making jokes about his name” before Mount walked onto set, joking, “you could get turned on just by the name” alone.

As for how her own husband, Steve Janowitz, reacted to the smooch, she claimed he texted her while the show was airing, telling her, “Cut that out.”