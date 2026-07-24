Jennie Garth Reveals New Book, Aimed At Helping Women ‘Come Back to Who We Are’

It’s been more than a quarter-century since “Beverly Hills, 90210″ ended its run. Since then, star Jennie Garth has proven to be a master of reinvention, positioning herself as a successful podcaster and bestselling author.

Following her memoir “I Choose Me,” released earlier this year, Garth is now debuting a companion book that builds upon the themes of self-care and self-acceptance that she explored in the memoir.

‘Choosing Me Every Day’

As People reports, the new book is titled “Choosing Me Every Day.”

Unlike her previous tome, this isn’t a memoir, but a collection of “daily affirmations, journal and reflection prompts, quotes and encouragement” aimed an anyone seeking to look within on an inner journey that’s “rooted in self-trust, self-compassion and the quiet, powerful practice of showing up for yourself.”

‘Encouragement and Clarity’

“Whether you are navigating a major life transition, feeling overwhelmed by the demands of others or simply longing for a moment of peace in a noisy world, these pages offer the encouragement and clarity to help you come back to yourself,” the upcoming book’s official synopsis reads.

“From setting boundaries to celebrating small victories, the gentle yet empowering insights in this book will remind you that choosing yourself is not selfish — it is essential,” the synopsis adds. “And when you do, you create space to live life more fully, more freely, and more joyfully.”

An Extended Journey

Interviewed by People, Garth explains that her companion book is “really an extension of the personal journey I share in ‘I Choose Me.'”

According to Garth, the new book represents an opportunity to pass along the wisdom and lessons she’s learned from re-examining her life while writing about it in her memoir.

“‘Choosing Me Every Day’ is about the small, daily ways we learn to honor ourselves, trust ourselves and come back to who we are,” she added. “I hope it gives women permission to put themselves first and see that choosing themselves isn’t selfish — it’s powerful.”

Some Difficult Life Lessons

In her first book, Garth opened up her life to readers, including such painful chapters as her divorce from actor Peter Facinelli.

Writing the book, she revealed during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, forced her to relive a part of her life that left her feeling “broken.”

“I just didn’t know how to cope with all the feelings and all the responsibility that I suddenly felt. I was broken. I didn’t know how to be alone and deal with it all,” she said.

“I have no idea [what happened in] that era of my life,” she added, recalling the depression experienced in the wake of her divorce. “I just remember being prodded out of bed. I would take the girls to school. I would go back to bed and then the crew [for her reality show] would show up and I would be like, ‘I can’t get up.’”

When Will Jennie Garth’s New Book Arrive?

“Choosing Me Every Day: Daily Reflections to Change Your Life” will arrive in bookstores on April 13, 2027. The book is also available to be preordered.