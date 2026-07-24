‘Big Brother 23’ Stars Share Their Biggest Takeaways From Week 2 of ‘Big Brother 28’

From shifting alliances to emotional confrontations, Week 2 of “Big Brother 28” gave fans plenty to discuss, and a panel of former houseguests had no shortage of opinions.

During Heavy Crown Network’s “The Royal Tea” podcast, hosted by Tiffany Mitchell, Derek “Big D” Frazier, Hannah Chaddha and Claire Rehfuss, the “Big Brother 23” alumni were joined by “Survivor 44” contestant Frannie Marin to break down the latest week of gameplay. Rather than focusing only on the eviction, the group examined how several strategic decisions could shape the season moving forward.

Rick Devens’ HOH Sparked Mixed Reactions

One of the biggest topics was Rick Devens’ Head of Household reign.

While several panelists acknowledged that Devens ultimately achieved his primary objective by targeting Rome, they questioned whether winning multiple competitions so early could increase his threat level. Hannah pointed out that the pace of “Big Brother” differs dramatically from “Survivor,” suggesting the longer season could eventually test even experienced reality competition veterans.

Claire also argued that some alliance management decisions stood out more than the nominations themselves. She criticized players for openly gathering alliance members in the HOH room, saying those public meetings unnecessarily revealed the house’s power structure and gave outsiders valuable information to work with.

CBS Rick Devens

Rome’s Game Became a Major Talking Point

The panel also spent considerable time discussing Rome’s approach during the week.

Several hosts believed his direct style and emotional reactions made him an easy target, even if they understood his frustration after realizing where he stood in the house. Others suggested that quietly observing conversations, rather than confronting players directly, would have created better opportunities to gather information without drawing additional attention.

The group generally agreed that Rome’s position became increasingly difficult as alliances solidified around him, making his uphill battle even steeper heading toward eviction.

The Panel Sees Several Players Rising

Beyond the week’s drama, the former houseguests highlighted players they believe are quietly improving their positions.

The panel praised Lyric’s ability to strengthen relationships across multiple groups, noting that several houseguests independently reached the conclusion that removing her from the block benefited their own games. That social influence stood out as one of the week’s biggest strategic developments.

The discussion also touched on Jason’s emotional gameplay, with the hosts agreeing he remains entertaining television while debating whether he’ll need a more measured approach to succeed long term. Meanwhile, they suggested the evolving relationships between Drew, Dee and other alliance members could become one of the season’s most important storylines if trust begins to erode.

The panel repeatedly emphasized that Week 2 highlighted how quickly momentum can change inside the “Big Brother” house. Players who appeared comfortable one day suddenly found themselves vulnerable, while others quietly improved their standing through stronger relationships and timely strategic conversations.

Although opinions differed throughout the discussion, the panel shared one overall takeaway: Week 2 significantly reshaped the strategic landscape. As new alliances continue to evolve and players reassess their positions, the former “Big Brother 23” stars agreed the game appears far more fluid than it did just one week earlier.