Lacey Chabert Feels Like a Kid Again Before Meeting Her Fans (EXCLUSIVE)

On July 27, 2026, beloved Hallmark Channel actress Lacey Chabert will walk into a New Jersey Hallmark Gold Crown store, where her line of Hallmark home goods is sure to be on display, from plates to glasses to note cards, as fans of her more than 40 Hallmark movies form a line out the door to meet their queen.

The fact that this is her life still feels “surreal,” Chabert told EntertainmentNow while promoting the premiere of her upcoming Hallmark+ series, “Paris is Always a Good Idea” with co-star Michael Scott Foster. The “Mean Girls” alum, who got her start as a child actor on Broadway and then on FOX’s hit 90s show “Party of Five,” said moments like this make her feel like a kid again.

Lacey Chabert Says Seeing Fans Show Up For Her ‘Takes My Breath Away’

Chabert will appear at Norman’s Hallmark Shop in Clark, New Jersey, from noon to 2 p.m. Eastern time on July 27. The first 50 people in line will receive a free year’s subscription to Hallmark+, just in time to catch the July 30 premiere of “Paris is Always a Good Idea.”

Meet-and-greets with Chabert are available on a first-come, first-served basis, per Hallmark, and no tickets or RSVPs are required to attend.

Chabert’s movies frequently deliver top ratings for Hallmark (her “My Unexpected Valentine” with Robert Buckley was the most-watched cable movie of 2025), but when Chabert sees fans lining up to meet her, she still can’t really wrap her head around it.

“I mean, it’s all a dream come true, you know?” she told EntertainmentNow. “And I think in those moments, I hope this doesn’t sound terribly cheesy, but I feel like I’m the seven-year-old version of myself, like, looking at it, going, ‘I can’t believe this all happened.'”

“You know, I really appreciate it,” Chabert continued. “I know there’s a lot of content out there, and people continue to tune in and to continue to follow along. It means the world to me, and it’s why I take the responsibility

of trying to make the best possible product we can for all of these wonderful people who are supporting us.”

“So, it takes my breath away,” she said of the response to her and her work. “I’m so thankful I get to do what I

love, which is tell stories and, you know, be in people’s TVs. When I was a little girl, I said, ‘Oh, I want to be in there!’ And I can’t believe that I am. So, I just appreciate the support immensely.”

Lacey Chabert Will Also Be at Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday Party as Her New Show Premieres

Hallmark Hallmark Channel’s B.J. Britt, Barbara Niven, and Lacey Chabert are among the stars to appear at the network’s 25th birthday party

In addition to her appearance at Norman’s Hallmark Shop on July 27, Chabert will be on hand for Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday party in New York City on August 4.

The event at 92NY will feature more than 20 of Hallmark’s biggest stars to celebrate the network’s incredible popularity over the years. Though in-person tickets are sold out, fans across the U.S. can purchase virtual access to the streamed event for $25 (plus a $6 event fee).

Attendees will get a peek at upcoming scenes from “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” which will have just premiered days earlier on Hallmark+. Chabert plays driven nonprofit exec Chelsea Martin, who travels to Paris to meet with a potential record-breaking donor, but isn’t thrilled to be joined by Foster’s character, co-worker Jason Knightly. However, a delay allows her to embrace a heartfelt message from her late mom, nudging her to revisit three past loves to see if the spark still exists with any of them.

The six-episode, limited series premieres with the first two episodes on July 30, and subsequent episodes will drop every Thursday through August 27.