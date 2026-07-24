Christmas Magic & a Brand New Holiday Premiere Await Fans Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 25

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, July 25. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Oy to the World!’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When water lines break at Temple Beth Am, it leaves its members in need of a place to celebrate Hanukkah. Across the street, St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church is quick to open its doors and offer shared space for the holidays. With the last night of Hanukkah and Christmas Eve falling on the same day this year – something that rarely happens – the reverend and rabbi choose to offer a joint service for their congregations. But that means Nikki Roberts (D’Orsay), St. Joseph’s youth choir director, must team up with Jake Cohen (Epstein), the substitute youth choir director from Temple Beth Am, and put on a single music program. These two are old high school rivals and together, they’re ready to compete for the top prize. That’s not helping matters at a time when partnership matters most. To lead a successful fundraising effort for the temple, Nikki and Jake have to put aside their differences and learn how to work together. In doing so, they discover teamwork can move mountains and open hearts, including their own. On their big night, Nikki and Jake find a way to unite people through the power of song and prove that coming together is the best way for everyone to celebrate the holiday season.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Jake Epstein.

“Oy to the World!” premiered on December 14, 2025.

‘Next Stop, Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone but her usual commuter ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her home town in 2011.

Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.

“Next Stop, Christmas” premiered on November 6, 2021.

‘Christmas Next Door’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help.

Stars Jesse Metcalfe and Fiona Gubelmann.

“Christmas Next Door” premiered on December 16, 2017.

‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres.

“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” premiered on November 7, 2019.

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

“On the 12th Date of Christmas” premiered on November 1, 2020.

‘Single on the 25th’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing is worse than being single at Christmastime because everywhere she looks, couples are kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own! When she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a financial analyst who prides himself on being happily unattached, he notices Nell struggling with being alone and decides to share tips on how to keep the holidays festive. Cooper inspires Nell to challenge her insecurities and find happiness in being on her own. In turn, Nell helps Cooper realize he’s missing out on real connection. In the fun partnership that forms, the friendly singles’ Christmas together starts to feel like something more. Their special connection falls apart when Nell finds out Cooper only offered to help because he felt sorry Nell had to spend the holidays alone. To make Christmas truly magical this year, Cooper must show real growth of character while Nell finds her own strength in being single during the holidays. Inspired by the song “Single on the 25th” by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing.

“Single on the 25th” premiered on December 7, 2025.

‘The Christmas Secret’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Christine Eisley’s life is coming undone. She’s been fired from her job, evicted from her home and her ex-husband is taking her to court for custody of their children. To make matters worse, she’s misplaced a very special family heirloom, a star-shaped locket handed down from her father, who disappeared from her life when she was a young girl. But things seem to be looking a little brighter for Christine when she lands a new job working with a gregarious bakery owner and a holiday romance begins to blossom with Jason, the handsome grandson of a sweet couple who own a popular local store. As she uncovers a long-standing family secret, Christine’s luck might be starting to turn, bringing her good fortune and true love just in time for Christmas.

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon.

“The Christmas Secret” premiered on December 7, 2014.

‘Love Under the Mistletoe’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe.

Starring Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman.

“Love Under the Mistletoe” premiered on July 25, 2026.

‘O Little Christmas Market’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An artist’s fights to saves her town’s beloved Christmas market from a developer but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.

Starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar.

“O Little Christmas Market” premiered on July 11, 2026.