Simon Pegg Voices Unlikely Role in New Season of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series

Simon Pegg is one of England’s most beloved actors. He is mostly known for his comedy roles, but has been known to branch out from time to time. Pegg has had roles in some of the most iconic franchises including “Mission Impossible,” “Star Trek” and even a minor role within “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” However, despite his many sci-fi roles, many fans might be slightly surprised at his latest character.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, showrunners announced that the beloved actor will undertake one of the most important roles in the entire franchise, the Balrog. The Balrog is one of the most powerful characters in the entire series. The Balrog even fought Gandalf in one of the greatest fantasy action series of all time.

‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Serves as a Prequel to the Popular Franchise

The prequel series’ latest season is focusing on the forging of the Legendary Ring and how Sauron used its forging to grow in power. The newest season is the closest in time to the original films, and features several characters fans of the movies will undoubtedly recognize. Daniel Weyman has fully embraced his role as young Gandalf, calling even more question into Pegg’s casting. Gandalf and the Balrog’s appearance could imply the pair have actually fought before.

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“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” has been decidedly popular among the franchise’s fanbase. The series sits at a consistent 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is evidence of the series’ astounding visuals, plot and sound design. The series effortlessly combines everything that made the original films popular and expands upon them in this incredible series. This upcoming season will have more action than ever, based on the released trailer.

Pegg has done plenty of action films before, but the upcoming series won’t be very physical aside from the possible mocap work. The Balrog will probably use CGI, if it appears in its normal form within the series. There’s truly no telling what the Balrog will look like ahead of the season’s release. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a prequel series and its characters often look different from the way fans remember.

Fan’s Surprised by Pegg’s Casting Underestimate His Incredible Range

Pegg is known for his comedic roles, but he has also done his fair share of voice acting. He has starred in some of the most popular pop-culture series of the last several decades. It makes perfect sense that Pegg would eventually find himself in a Lord of the Rings project. This version of the character will also be the first time the Balrog has spoken within the larger media canon. Pegg has an incredible vocal range, which is likely why he was chosen for the role.

Getty Patrick Mckay at ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ screening

Any fans particularly shocked at Pegg’s role within the series, should take a look at his Star Wars character, Unkar Plutt. Many fans’ had no idea Pegg was even playing the character until the closing credits. His gravely deep voice is completely different than what audiences’ have come to expect. This character alone proves Pegg is more than capable of performing as the terrifying and ancient Balrog.

Ultimately, Pegg’s casting within the ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ is nothing short of incredible. His normal register is far from what people might expect from the Balrog, but he will undoubtedly do an amazing job. Many fans’ simply cannot wait until November 11th to see Pegg take on the iconic role. Only time will tell if the actor can live up to the hype.