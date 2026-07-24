‘Fire Country’ Star Reveals the Real Reason for Exiting Hit CBS Drama

During the first four seasons of “Fire Country,” Leven Rambin portrayed Audey, an ex-con who turned her life around by becoming a firefighter.

Fans wondered what was going on, however, when Rambin exited the series after appearing in the Season 5 premiere.

Something More Important Than TV

CBS Leven Rambin in a scene from “Fire Country”

Rambin is a TV veteran with many roles under her belt, including HBO‘s “True Detective,” “The Hunger Games,” and a recurring role in “Grey’s Anatomy.”

For an actor of her caliber, departing a successful network TV show raises questions — which she answered in a recent video that she shared on TikTok.

“A lot of you have asked, why did I leave ‘Fire Country?'” she said in the video, posted on July 22.

“I hope that it’s clear now why I left,” she said. “I knew I wanted to start my family.”

As she explained, the show’s relentless production schedule meant that she’d be “away for eight to nine months at a time.” That, she pointed out, “was just not conducive to my timeline. I knew that there was some health things that I needed to prioritize in order to probably get to the road to having a family.”

A Potential ‘Fire Country’ Return

Rambin continued by sharing her decision to prioritize starting a family over her Hollywood career.

“I felt like I need[ed] to devote some time to this in my life,” she said, noting that she was beginning to feel that her biological clock was ticking.

“If I push this by another year, I’m just pushing it by another year, which doesn’t serve me at all,” she added.

That was when she shared her decision with the show’s producers. “So, I told them that and it’s all good,” she said, confirming that there were no hard feelings on either side regarding her departure.

“We ended on very good terms, and maybe I could pop back in one day,” she said, hinting at an eventual return for Audrey. “But … this is very important and a woman has to choose at a certain point in her life what she’s gonna focus on.”

She’s Experienced Fertility Struggles

Since her exit from “Fire Country,” Rambin has been openly candid with her social media followers about the struggles she’s been experiencing in her attempts to start a family with her husband Dawson Smith, whom she married in July 2025.

She’d previously taken to TikTok to reveal that she’d entered a hospital to undergo laparoscopic surgery, in order to diagnose whether she had endometriosis.

As she revealed, during the procedure surgeons accidentally made a small cut in her aorta, which suddenly placed her in a life-threatening situation until they could repair the damage.

“I almost lost my life during the surgery. … and all of this is so I can prepare to have kids,” she said.

“So my kid better be [expletive] awesome. Cute. Not terrible. And I’ll be like, yeah, all this was worth it,” she joked.

“My future kid better be cool after all this,” she wrote in a caption superimposed atop the video.