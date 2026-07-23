Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2026

August is on the horizon, and TV viewers will have a plethora of new programming choices heading their way, courtesy of HBO Max.

The streaming service has just announced its upcoming lineup, with highlights including an anticipated new series from the DC universe, the return of a hilarious travelogue from a late-night legend, and an in-depth embed with the Seattle Seahawks training camp.

‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks’

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This marks the Pacific Northwest NFL franchise’s first “Hard Knocks” appearance. “The series’ signature all-access coverage will unfold this summer at the Seahawks training camp in Renton, Washington and will feature head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 Associated Press (AP) NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II,” states the streamer. Premiere: August 4

‘Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes’

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In his second HBO stand-up special, comedian, musician, and actor Whitmer Thomas digs into his small-town Alabama upbringing, detailing his ongoing quest to be cool. “Joined onstage by his bandmates and closest friends — Jeremy Ritchie, Clay Tatum, Budd Diaz, and brother Johnny McCann — Whitmer shares irreverent and heartfelt stories chronicling his chaotic adolescence, from pranks and skateboarding to ruining a Benihana birthday party,” notes HBO Max of what’s described as “a funny and deeply personal tribute to the people and moments that shape us.” Premiere: August 14

‘Monsters of God’

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Filmmaker Eric Goode (who brought us Netflix phenom “Tiger King”) is back with this five-episode docuseries that focuses on his first love — reptiles. Per HBO, Goode will take viewers “into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling. In this global network, everyone is chasing the ultimate prize, whether it be owning the rarest of species, claiming the biggest fortunes, or taking down the most elusive criminals. The billion-dollar criminal enterprise is fueled by extreme obsession for these creatures, driving many to push the boundaries of laws and environmental ethics. As he digs deeper, Goode uncovers a labyrinth of outlaw traffickers, bombastic collectors, and the dogged law enforcement agents on their tails.” Premiere: August 16

‘Lanterns’

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DC Comics’ Green Lantern is at the center of this series that follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery with cosmic ties as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Premiere: August 16

‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ Season 3

HBO Conan O’Brien Must Go

Returning for a third season, former late-night host Conan O’Brien visits exotic locales to pay surprise visits to international fans whom he met via his hit podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” Premiere: August 21

New Movie Arrivals

August also brings some new movies, making the leap from theaters to HBO Max.

‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’: The chilling second chapter of the horror franchise. Premiere: August 7

‘Normal’: The latest collaboration between Bob Odenkirk and the creators of “John Wick” and “Nobody” is a “kinetic neo-Western action film” in which Odenkirk plays an unassuming substitute sheriff with a troubled past. “Sheriff Ulysses’ provisional posting to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal was meant to be a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty. But when a botched bank robbery interrupts the town’s tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but normal.” Premiere: August 14

‘Mother Mary’: “Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance,” notes the synopsis. Premiere: August 21

Titles Coming to HBO Max in August 2026



*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change



August 1

Amy

Barbarian

Bells Are Ringing

Billy Budd

Blockers

Epic

Flipper’s New Adventure

Great White Highway (Discovery)

Hall Pass

Hall Pass: Enlarged Edition

Happy Feet Two

It Comes At Night

Macao

Miss Sloane

Mojave

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Orphan

Practical Magic

Put A Ring On It: Cheat Hab (OWN)

Quo Vadis

Road House (1989)

Sicario

Smart Money

Stand by Me

Strike Up the Band

Taxi!

The Band Wagon

The Crimson Pirate

The Fighting 69th

The Kennel Murder Case

The Rain People

The Sea Chase

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm

The Wrong Man

The Yearling

Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill (Discovery)

Tusk

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

You Can’t Get Away with Murder



August 3

Naked And Afraid: Shipwrecked, Season 1 (Discovery)



August 4

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 64 (Food Network)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks (HBO Original)



August 6

Monsters of God (HBO Original)



August 7

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 215 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 260 (HGTV)

The Invisible Guest

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate)



August 8

Belle Collective, Season 8 (OWN)



August 9

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 2 (OWN)



August 10

Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Season 1 (TLC)



August 11

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door (CNN Films)



August 12

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 11 (ID)



August 13

Building Giants, Season 5 (Science)

Faster With Newbern and Cotten, Season 3

Isadora Moon, Season 1D (Max Original)

Most Extreme Humans, Season 1 (TLC)



August 14

Normal (Magnolia Pictures)

Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes (HBO Original)



August 16

Lanterns, Season 1 (DC Studios Drama Series)



August 17

Thanksgiving (2023)



August 20

ER: Caught On Camera, Season 1 (TLC)

Expedition X, Season 12 (Discovery)



August 21

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Mother Mary (A24)



August 22

Abbott Elementary, Season 5



August 24

Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 3 (Max Original)



August 25

“Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death” with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)



August 26

1000-lb Roomies, Season 2 (TLC)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 5 (Food Network)

Homestead Rescue: Intervention, Season 1 (Discovery)



August 27

Totally ’90s House, Season 1 (HGTV)



August 28

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 261 (HGTV)

The Producer, Season 1 (HBO Original)



August 30

Enter Nowhere

Holla

Knock Knock

The Cabin in the Woods

The Strangers: Chapter 1

The Strangers: Prey at Night



August 31

Big Burger Battle, Season 1 (Food Network)

The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special (Adult Swim)