Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2026

August is on the horizon, and TV viewers will have a plethora of new programming choices heading their way, courtesy of HBO Max.
The streaming service has just announced its upcoming lineup, with highlights including an anticipated new series from the DC universe, the return of a hilarious travelogue from a late-night legend, and an in-depth embed with the Seattle Seahawks training camp.
‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks’
This marks the Pacific Northwest NFL franchise’s first “Hard Knocks” appearance. “The series’ signature all-access coverage will unfold this summer at the Seahawks training camp in Renton, Washington and will feature head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 Associated Press (AP) NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II,” states the streamer. Premiere: August 4
‘Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes’
In his second HBO stand-up special, comedian, musician, and actor Whitmer Thomas digs into his small-town Alabama upbringing, detailing his ongoing quest to be cool. “Joined onstage by his bandmates and closest friends — Jeremy Ritchie, Clay Tatum, Budd Diaz, and brother Johnny McCann — Whitmer shares irreverent and heartfelt stories chronicling his chaotic adolescence, from pranks and skateboarding to ruining a Benihana birthday party,” notes HBO Max of what’s described as “a funny and deeply personal tribute to the people and moments that shape us.” Premiere: August 14
‘Monsters of God’
Filmmaker Eric Goode (who brought us Netflix phenom “Tiger King”) is back with this five-episode docuseries that focuses on his first love — reptiles. Per HBO, Goode will take viewers “into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling. In this global network, everyone is chasing the ultimate prize, whether it be owning the rarest of species, claiming the biggest fortunes, or taking down the most elusive criminals. The billion-dollar criminal enterprise is fueled by extreme obsession for these creatures, driving many to push the boundaries of laws and environmental ethics. As he digs deeper, Goode uncovers a labyrinth of outlaw traffickers, bombastic collectors, and the dogged law enforcement agents on their tails.” Premiere: August 16
‘Lanterns’
DC Comics’ Green Lantern is at the center of this series that follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery with cosmic ties as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Premiere: August 16
‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ Season 3
Returning for a third season, former late-night host Conan O’Brien visits exotic locales to pay surprise visits to international fans whom he met via his hit podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” Premiere: August 21
New Movie Arrivals
August also brings some new movies, making the leap from theaters to HBO Max.
‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’: The chilling second chapter of the horror franchise. Premiere: August 7
‘Normal’: The latest collaboration between Bob Odenkirk and the creators of “John Wick” and “Nobody” is a “kinetic neo-Western action film” in which Odenkirk plays an unassuming substitute sheriff with a troubled past. “Sheriff Ulysses’ provisional posting to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal was meant to be a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty. But when a botched bank robbery interrupts the town’s tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but normal.” Premiere: August 14
‘Mother Mary’: “Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance,” notes the synopsis. Premiere: August 21
Titles Coming to HBO Max in August 2026
*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change
August 1
Amy
Barbarian
Bells Are Ringing
Billy Budd
Blockers
Epic
Flipper’s New Adventure
Great White Highway (Discovery)
Hall Pass
Hall Pass: Enlarged Edition
Happy Feet Two
It Comes At Night
Macao
Miss Sloane
Mojave
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
Orphan
Practical Magic
Put A Ring On It: Cheat Hab (OWN)
Quo Vadis
Road House (1989)
Sicario
Smart Money
Stand by Me
Strike Up the Band
Taxi!
The Band Wagon
The Crimson Pirate
The Fighting 69th
The Kennel Murder Case
The Rain People
The Sea Chase
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
The Wrong Man
The Yearling
Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill (Discovery)
Tusk
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
August 3
Naked And Afraid: Shipwrecked, Season 1 (Discovery)
August 4
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 64 (Food Network)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks (HBO Original)
August 6
Monsters of God (HBO Original)
August 7
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 215 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 260 (HGTV)
The Invisible Guest
The Strangers: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate)
August 8
Belle Collective, Season 8 (OWN)
August 9
Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 2 (OWN)
August 10
Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Season 1 (TLC)
August 11
The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door (CNN Films)
August 12
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 11 (ID)
August 13
Building Giants, Season 5 (Science)
Faster With Newbern and Cotten, Season 3
Isadora Moon, Season 1D (Max Original)
Most Extreme Humans, Season 1 (TLC)
August 14
Normal (Magnolia Pictures)
Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes (HBO Original)
August 16
Lanterns, Season 1 (DC Studios Drama Series)
August 17
Thanksgiving (2023)
August 20
ER: Caught On Camera, Season 1 (TLC)
Expedition X, Season 12 (Discovery)
August 21
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Mother Mary (A24)
August 22
Abbott Elementary, Season 5
August 24
Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 3 (Max Original)
August 25
“Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death” with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
August 26
1000-lb Roomies, Season 2 (TLC)
Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 5 (Food Network)
Homestead Rescue: Intervention, Season 1 (Discovery)
August 27
Totally ’90s House, Season 1 (HGTV)
August 28
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 261 (HGTV)
The Producer, Season 1 (HBO Original)
August 30
Enter Nowhere
Holla
Knock Knock
The Cabin in the Woods
The Strangers: Chapter 1
The Strangers: Prey at Night
August 31
Big Burger Battle, Season 1 (Food Network)
The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special (Adult Swim)