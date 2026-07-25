Kyle Chandler, 60, Rocks Gray Hair While Promoting New ‘Lanterns’ Superhero Role

Kyle Chandler is embracing a new Hollywood era as he steps into the spotlight for HBO’s upcoming superhero series “Lanterns.” The 60-year-old actor caught attention at Comic-Con with his salt-and-pepper hair and confident silver fox style, as Keke Palmer brought another memorable fashion moment to the same star-filled event.

Kyle Chandler’s Silver Fox Moment

Kyle Chandler, 60, became one of the biggest talking points from the “Lanterns” panel at Comic-Con. According to Parade, the actor showed off his graying hair while fans praised his distinguished new look.

The appearance highlighted a different side of the longtime star. Fans have watched Kyle Chandler build a career based on memorable performances. Now, his natural gray hair has become part of his latest style moment.

The actor has never been afraid of evolving on screen. Kyle Chandler has moved from beloved television roles to major film projects. His latest appearance shows that a mature look can create just as much excitement as a dramatic transformation.

Kyle Chandler first became a household name as Coach Eric Taylor on “Friday Night Lights.” The NBC drama ran from 2006 to 2011. It followed the emotional highs and lows of a Texas high school football team.

The role remains one of his most celebrated performances. The series also helped launch the careers of several major stars. Its 20th anniversary in 2026 has brought renewed attention from fans.

Kyle Chandler’s career continued to grow after “Friday Night Lights.” He appeared in acclaimed films including “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Carol.” His performances helped establish him as a respected actor beyond television.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kyle Chandler found similarities between “Friday Night Lights” and “Lanterns.” He said both projects brought “absolute enjoyment” and described his experience on the new series as “spectacular.”

Kyle Chandler Enters Superhero Era

In “Lanterns,” Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan, one of Earth’s Green Lantern heroes. The HBO series follows Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s character John Stewart as they investigate a mysterious case.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the relationship between Chandler and co-star Aaron Pierre became an important part of the show. Their characters have different personalities, but their connection creates an interesting dynamic.

Chandler explained that the pairing worked because the actors brought different energies. He described their relationship as a balance between “wisdom versus age.”

The actor also shared that he enjoyed working with Pierre. He said they could create unexpected moments while still staying focused on the story.

A New Chapter for a Hollywood Favorite

Kyle Chandler continues to attract attention decades after his breakout television role. His Comic-Con appearance combined nostalgia, style and excitement for his next project.

The silver fox look has added another reason for fans to celebrate the actor. As “Lanterns” approaches its release, Kyle Chandler is proving that a new chapter can be just as memorable as the ones before it. Matt LeBlanc’s 59th birthday has also reminded fans of the lasting appeal of familiar faces from television’s most iconic eras.

Watch the “Lanterns” trailer here.

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Watch the “Lanterns” official teaser trailer here.

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