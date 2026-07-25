Johnny Depp, Keke Palmer and More Stars Attend San Diego Comic-Con 2026

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 brought together some of the biggest stars from television, film and music.

Johnny Depp, Keke Palmer, Adria Arjona and Michelle Yeoh were among the celebrities who attended the annual convention to promote upcoming projects, celebrate fan-favorite franchises and make surprise appearances.

From a first look at the “Spaceballs” sequel to a “Pan’s Labyrinth” anniversary celebration, this year’s event offered fans several major reunions and reveals.

Here are the celebrities spotted at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Johnny Transformed Into Ebenezer Scrooge

Getty Johnny Depp attended the 2026 Comic Con stage.

Johnny appeared as Ebenezer Scrooge to promote the upcoming movie “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.” The actor arrived in full costume, complete with gray hair, dramatic sideburns and period clothing. His appearance offered fans an early look at his interpretation of the famous Charles Dickens character.

Johnny’s return to a major studio project became one of the convention’s biggest talking points.

Keke Palmer and Rick Moranis Joined the “Spaceballs” Panel

Keke attended the “Spaceballs” panel with Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga and Lewis Pullman.

Rick’s appearance was especially notable because the actor has rarely participated in major Hollywood events in recent years. He and Daphne appeared in the original 1987 comedy as Dark Helmet and Princess Vespa.

Keke also joined Jim Lee, Seth Green, Matthew Senreich and R2-D2 for a presentation about the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer Previewed “Blade Runner 2099”

Getty Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh attended the 2026 Comic Con event.

Michelle and Hunter appeared together to promote “Blade Runner 2099,” the upcoming television continuation of the science-fiction franchise. The actresses posed for portraits and participated in a panel discussing the highly anticipated series.

“Lanterns” stars Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion and Kyle Chandler also appeared together to preview the DC Studios series.

Adria Arjona and Drew Starkey Promoted “Onslaught”

Adria joined Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens for A24’s “Onslaught” panel.

The cast posed for photographs and discussed the upcoming action-horror project. Adria, Drew and Rebecca also participated in individual portrait sessions during the convention. H.E.R. and Dave Franco attended another movie presentation titled “A Look Inside ‘Forgotten Island.’”

Major Franchises Brought Their Stars Together

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan represented “The Walking Dead: Dead City” ahead of its third season.

Common, Tim Robbins and Jessica Henwick appeared for Apple TV’s “Silo,” while Jamie Campbell Bower promoted “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Dave Bautista joined Michael DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko and Eric Nam for “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender.”

Jamie Chung and Hamish Linklater attended a panel for “Batman: Caped Crusader.” “Twilight” stars Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli also reunited for the “Bite Me: Calling All Vampires” event.

Guillermo del Toro returned to Comic-Con to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The filmmaker was joined by Ivana Baquero and Doug Jones, who reflected on the lasting impact of the 2006 fantasy film.

Green Day also brought music to the convention. Billie Joe Armstrong performed on top of an ice cream truck to promote the band’s movie “Nimrods,” while Mike Dirnt, Tré Cool and actor Mason Thames passed treats out to fans.