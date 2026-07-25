Mel B Mourns Late Friend and ‘Spice Girls’ Crew Member in Emotional Message

As one of the biggest music groups in the ‘90s, the Spice Girls’ success was built on talent and foundation.

Like many entertainers, team members often become familial. For Melanie Brown, 51, Spice Girls bodyguard Ashley Nickless was her go-to person. So much so that she hired him for security detail during her 2024 book tour for her best-selling memoir, “Brutally Honest.”

In 2019, Nickless, who was not only her close confidant but also a military veteran, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan, passed away at his home in Wales, Great Britain, The Mirror reported.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on July 23, Mel B honored her dear friend Nickless. Her tribute comes just months before the seven-year anniversary of his death. In her message for Nickless, the Spice Girls performer explained the depth of their friendship. She also shared a throwback photo from her days on tour with Nickless and the Spice Girls.

Mel B Honors Ashley Nickless in Emotional Tribute

“This photo makes me smile and it makes me cry. It is 2019 and it’s me with my lovley, brave, beautiful security guy Ash Nickless wearing my Scary Spice wig from tour,” Mel B wrote. “He worked on the spice girls tour with me as well as my book tour.”

“He had spent his life in the army. He served in Afghanistan and Iraq and – despite all who loved him – he suffered from PTSD and found it so hard to fit back into civilian life,” she continued. “In 2020 he died by suicide. It is something that effects so many in the military and I am humbled to know that www.elysiummemorial.co.uk is raising money to build a memorial in honour of my beautiful friend and others who have served our country and then fallen to suicide.”

Mel B’s remembrance of Nickless inspired hundreds of her fans to also share memories of their late loved ones. Many fans also thanked the “America’s Got Talent” judge for using her platform to raise awareness for mental health support in the military.

Mel B and Ashley Nickless’ Relationship

Nickless served for the Royal Marine Commandos in 2007, the Daily Mail reported After serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, Corporal Nickless was discharged on medical grounds in 2017.

When Nickless died in November 2019, Mel B gave a statement to The Mirror about her former bodyguard, in which she shed light on the personal connection she and Nickless shared.

“I talked a lot to Ash about PTSD. I suffer from it as a result of an emotional abusive marriage and he suffered from it as a result of what he went through and what he saw in war zones,” Mel B said.

After Nickless was discharged from the military, following 12 years served, he began his career as a bodyguard to the stars. He worked with the Spice Girls from 2018 to 2019, providing security in the years leading up to the group’s 2019 reunion tour, the Spice World Tour, the Daily Mail reported.

Mel B and Nickless were so close that she hired him to protect her and her daughter, Phoenix, 27, whom the pop star welcomed with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar.