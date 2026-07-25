Luke Bracey Talks Fatherhood And Playing ‘Pretend Dad’ On ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Luke Bracey went into “Little House on the Prairie” with an unusual advantage: he had almost no idea what he was signing up for. Netflix’s new adaptation of the beloved 1974 series takes on a different approach to the frontier fantasy, and Bracey did not know anything about the original before taking on the role of Charles Ingalls.

Balancing Complexity In Netflix’s 2026 Adaptation

Bracey told The Hollywood Reporter that he really did not “have anything already in mind of what it was or what it should be” before coming into his role as Charles “Pa” Ingalls on the show.

That blank slate, Bracey says, ended up working in his favor. Rather than try to replicate a version of a character audiences already had fixed in their minds, he leaned into building something new and human. That includes flaws.

Bracey explained that showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine wanted the series to capture the same feeling readers got from the books when they were kids, but with an important adjustment. Since Wilder’s original novels are told from the perspective of young Laura, Pa often comes across as nearly flawless. Bracey and the show’s writers deliberately moved away from that, aiming instead for a Charles Ingalls who is fundamentally good-hearted but capable of mistakes.

“We didn’t want [Pa] to be perfect,” Bracey said. “We wanted him to be a human and make some mistakes. But he also is a good man. I think those two things live together in Pa. He certainly makes mistakes, but he is a good man at heart, and he tries to learn from them.”

Balancing that complexity became the throughline to Bracey’s performance. He described Charles as an extreme optimist, a “cup overfloweth” guy. Bracey said that his optimism is a great part about him, but his naiveté is something he must learn to corral.

Why The Role Appealed To Bracey

Ultimately, the representation of men on television is what sparked Bracey’s interest in the role as Charles. “There aren’t very many things [on TV] these days where it is a man trying to be a good man, a good father and a good husband and a good member of his community,” Bracey explained. “Something that appealed to me about the whole show is that it’s a really high-quality production about nice people. That’s kind of rare.”

“I feel privileged to have been able to be part of something that tells a nice story about people trying to be good,” Bracey continued. “They’re not perfect people. They make mistakes, but in their heart, they’re decent, decent folk. That’s what appeals to me.”

Bracey also spoke fondly about working alongside his younger co-stars, Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes, who play Laura and Mary Ingalls. He praised both actresses’ technical skill and emotional range. He admitted it is “intimidating” to play “pretend dad” to two clearly talented young performers. Though, he added, that they seem to think he is a little bit cool despite being, in his words, “the dorky older bloke” on set.

“Little House on the Prairie” is now streaming on Netflix.