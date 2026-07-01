Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is a ‘Love Story About a Family’

Anticipation is building for the premiere of Netflix’s “Little House on the Prairie,” the new series based on the beloved books of Laura Ingalls-Wilder.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the quasi-autobiographical saga from her “Little House” books made it to the screen; the hit NBC series ran for nine successful seasons, from 1974 until 1983, and remains one of television’s all-time most successful and adored series.



‘Little House on the Prairie’ is an ‘epic survival tale’

That said, viewers should expect a grittier, more nuanced “Little House on the Prairie” than its predecessor. According to the Netflix synopsis, this new iteration is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West.”

Former “Days of Our Lives” star Alice Halsey plays Laura Ingalls, taking over the role originally played by Melissa Gilbert.

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It’s through Laura’s eyes that viewers will experience “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.” Per the synopsis: “Season one follows the Ingalls family as they establish their ‘new forever’ outside the small but quickly developing town of Independence. The family, along with their dog Jack, faces the often harsh conditions of 1800s prairie life. It brings fever, wolves and fire — obstacles that longtime fans will recognize from the original novels.”

In addition to Halsey, the series also stars Luke Bracey (“The Artful Dodger”) as Charles “Pa” Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes (“Joe Pickett”) as Laura’s sister Mary.

Recreating ‘Little House on the Prairie’ has been ‘a dream come true’ for the series’ showrunner

Netflix Alice Halsey as Laura in ‘Littie House on the Prairie’

During a recent panel with the Television Critics Association, the cast was joined by series showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine — who revealed that she’d grown up reading Ingalls-Wilder’s books.

“I got my first book from my cousin Laura when I was five,” she recalled. “It’s when I learned how to read. And they became my whole personality. I was ‘Little House on the Prairie’ girl. I read them probably a hundred times. I still remember them. When I was grounded, my mom would take away my books … So they’ve been a part of my life all that time. And this is a dream come true, obviously, for me.”



The family is ‘always on the move’ during Season 1

Netflix The Ingalls family traveling via wagon in ‘Little House on the Prairie’

In updating such a universally beloved TV series, Sonnenshine leaned heavily into the original source material. While viewers of the original series will recall the Ingalls family settling in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, that didn’t happen immediately in the books. “The intention is absolutely to follow the books,” added Sonnenshine.

As a result, the series begins with the family’s failed attempt to make their home in Kansas before circumstances force them to move on. “The Ingalls were always on the move, so that is a very exciting element of our show,” Sonnenshine added. “It’s a lot of work for our production design team, but it’s also incredibly exciting and thrilling and challenging. In terms of how you tell the story, [we’re] really focusing on taking a book and telling a story that has a beginning, middle, and end within a season while also allowing for what is yet to come.”



A ‘humanistic approach’ that is ‘incredibly relatable to everybody’

Netflix Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald in a scene from ‘Little House on the Prairie’

The original “Little House on the Prairie” was renowned for being as wholesome as it was heartwarming, but Sonnenshine warns that her version will be somewhat more harrowing as it follows the Ingalls family through a perilous frontier journey where danger awaits at every turn.

“I think the thing to remember is that what we’re really doing is embracing a very humanistic approach to this show,” says Sonnenshine. “I think that what we do is we really lean into creating fully realized characters. People that you want to know. People that you want to root for … I think that’s incredibly relatable to everybody, even in this time period.”



When does ‘Little House on the Prairie’ arrive?



The debut season of “Little House on the Prairie” premieres Thursday, July 9 on Netflix.